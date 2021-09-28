Jordan Fried Announces Holdings in Immutable Holdings. (formerly, Bexar Ventures Inc.)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report regarding the acquisition of subordinate voting shares of Immutable Holdings Inc. (formerly Bexar Ventures Inc.) (the “Company”), a British Columbia corporation with its securities trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “HOLD” and having a head office located at Suite 2200, 885 W Georgia St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3E8.



The Company commenced trading on the NEO Exchange on September 28, 2021 under the symbol “HOLD”, following a business combination with Immutable Holdings Inc. (“Former Immutable”), as further described in the Company’s press releases dated August 4, 2021 and September 24, 2021 (the “Transaction”).

In connection with the Transaction, the Corporation completed a three-cornered merger (the “Merger”), pursuant to which the Corporation acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Former Immutable and issued Subordinate Voting Shares or Multiple Voting Shares, as applicable, to Former Immutable shareholders in exchange for their shares of Former Immutable held.

Mr. Fried beneficially owns and controls 58,901.557 multiple voting shares, representing approximately 63.88% on a non-diluted basis of the outstanding shares and 58.07% on a fully-diluted basis.

Prior to the Transaction, Mr. Fried did not own or control or direct any securities of the Company.

The securities owned by Mr. Fried following the Transaction are held for investment purposes. Mr. Fried has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of the Company including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report disclosing the transaction can be obtained on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or from the Company at Suite 2200, 885 W Georgia St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3E8 or by phone at (234) 248-2646.

