BONUM BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

28 September 2021, at 20.15

Changes in board/management/auditors

Bonum Bank Plc: New Board of Directors has been nominated for POP Bank Centre Coop and the CEO of POP Bank Centre Coop changes at the same time; Jaakko Pulli has been appointed as interim CEO

POP Bank Centre Coop’s Supervisory Board has nominated new Board of Directors for POP Bank Centre Coop. Timo Kalliomäki (Suupohjan Osuuspankki) has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Ari Heikkilä (Konneveden Osuuspankki) as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. The other members of the new Board of Directors are Mika Mäenpää (Lavian Osuuspankki), Mikko Seppänen (Lammin Osuuspankki) and expert board representatives are Ilkka Lähteenmäki, Marja Pajulahti and Matti Vainionpää.

The Supervisory Board and POP Bank Centre Coop’s CEO Pekka Lemettinen have mutually agreed that Lemettinen will resign from his current position. Appointed as POP Bank Group’s CEO in 2016, Pekka Lemettinen will remain available for the Board of Directors until 31 December 2021 assisting on assigned projects in order to secure orderly transition. Deputy CEO Jaakko Pulli has been nominated as POP Bank Centre Coop’s interim CEO. The Supervisory Board has started the recruiting process for a new CEO.

“We thank Pekka Lemettinen for the strong leadership in developing POP Bank Group and his visionary views to execute our strategy combining digital and personal service. This has directly reflected in POP Bank Group’s positive development of profitability and competitiveness. We expect robust managerial experience from his successor to further implement our strategy of local service and nationwide growth”, says the Chairman of POP Bank Centre Coop’s Supervisory Board, Hannu Saarimäki.

“I have been working at POP Bank Group for twelve years, first as CEO of Finnish P&C Insurance Ltd and for the past five years as CEO of POP Bank Centre Coop. POP Bank Group is in its best condition ever, the customer satisfaction is the highest among the industry and the digital business is growing well. Now, it is personally time to regenerate and step into a new phase. I am extremely proud of what we have achieved and grateful to the banks for the wonderful journey of developing POP Bank Group together, to the work community of POP Bank Centre Coop, to the customers and partners”, says Pekka Lemettinen.

Bonum Bank Plc

