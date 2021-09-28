PRIDE Industries Hires Talent Acquisition Expert Tim Young

Roseville, Calif, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Young has joined PRIDE Industries as Senior Director of Talent Acquisition. In his role, Young will collaborate with PRIDE Industries’ leadership in developing talent strategies to attract, hire, train, and retain qualified and diverse top talent throughout the company and its lines of business.

“I am thrilled to be joining PRIDE Industries and look forward to furthering the company’s mission of creating employment for people with disabilities,” said Young. “It is an honor to join an organization with such a rich history of supporting and giving back to the community."

Before joining PRIDE Industries, Young developed and led a team of over 20 Talent Acquisition professionals for Ross Stores, Inc., a Fortune 200 retailer with over 1800 locations. Young and his team provided full-cycle recruitment support to the company's business leaders and hiring managers, resulting in approximately 50,000 annual hires. He also established Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives to identify, source, attract, recruit, and retain diverse talent.

Earlier in his career, Young was the Director of Talent Acquisition for AutoZone, a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. At AutoZone, Young created and built the company’s enterprise-wide talent acquisition function. He also served as Director of Human Resources for all the company’s locations and was instrumental in expanding the company’s footprint from 3000 stores to more than 5500. During that time, Young also oversaw the hiring of approximately 50,000 employees annually.

“Tim brings decades of experience and a strong understanding and knowledge of talent acquisition best practices, hiring technology, market trends, and labor regulations, to our organization,” said Tina Oliveira, Chief Human Resources Officer of PRIDE Industries. “Hiring an individual of Tim’s caliber is a crucial step in ensuring that PRIDE Industries continues to move toward our vision of an inclusive world where people of all abilities have equal access to achieve their employment goals.”

Young holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Sonoma State University in Northern California, where he was a member of the track and field team and a participant in the NCAA Division II National Championships. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve as an enlisted soldier.

As one of 11 inaugural commissioners, Young helped establish the professional certification system for members of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), the world’s largest HR organization devoted to human resource management. Young is a SHRM - Senior Certified Professional and a Certified Diversity Recruiter.

