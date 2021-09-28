Octane Names Syntiant 2021’s ‘Best Technology Company Leadership Team’

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp , a provider of deep learning solutions making edge AI a reality for always-on applications in battery-powered devices, today announced it has received the 2021 High Tech Award for “Best Technology Company Leadership Team” by Octane, Southern California’s leading accelerator.



Now in its 28th year, Octane’s High Tech Awards recognize Orange County-based companies and leaders that have exhibited innovation and leadership in both the technology and medical technology fields.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Octane as 2021’s Best Technology Company Leadership Team,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “Doing only what is exceptional is one of our core values at Syntiant, and our leadership team continues to deliver a level of excellence that goes beyond extraordinary. These individuals have helped build Syntiant into a global leader in AI edge computing and I am so grateful to be able to work alongside such a talented group every day.”

This is the second High Tech Award given to Syntiant. In 2019, the company was named Octane’s “Outstanding Emerging Technology Company.”

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on applications in battery-powered devices by combining purpose-built silicon with an edge-optimized data platform and training pipeline. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for edge AI applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continues to be recognized as an industry leader, being named to Gartner's April 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020; as well as a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree and CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp .

Octane convenes and enables the Southern California technology and medical technology business ecosystem by connecting people, resources and capital. Our goal is to create 55,000+ high-value technology jobs in Southern California by 2030. We impact our community through LaunchPad, an industry leading accelerator; Enterprise Solutions, a new platform to provide companies capital and growth resources to accelerate job creation; signature events and programs; and direct access to capital. Learn more: octaneoc.org



