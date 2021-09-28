Wallis Bank Receives Top Performance Rankings

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallis Bank was recently recognized by CB Resource, Inc., a risk management and planning firm that ensures community banks that their business performance and risk management priorities are in sync. The Bank was ranked number one among CB Resource, Inc.'s quarterly and annual report, The CB Top Ten™.

According to cb-resource.com, the report ranks the top 10 percent of community banks in the nation within each peer group by eight performance indicators selected by CB Resource, Inc. The report evaluates community bank performances in five asset groups (based on total assets) and two corporate groups, C Corp and Sub S Corp. The key indicators include asset growth (AG), return on average assets (ROAA), return on average equity (ROAE), net interest margin (NIM), efficiency ratio (ER), non-performing assets (NPA's), non-interest-bearing deposits (NIBD), and non-interest income (NIII). The ranking is based on bank performance within key indicator categories and their collective performance in all categories. Wallis Bank ranked number one in the country within the Sub-S: $1 - 5 Billion peer group for the 2nd Quarter of 2021.

In addition, Wallis Bank was the number one bank in the Texas Bank Performance Report Mid-Year 2021 as reported by the Financial Management Consulting Group (FMC), a bank consultant firm.

FMC rankings are based on key indicators in the following areas: comprehensive quarterly analysis of all commercial banks in a state; rankings for major operating ratios & overall performance; yield & cost data on competitors; efficiency & overhead analysis; asset quality assessment; and benchmark rankings to measure strategic progress.

Wallis Bank is honored to be recognized as a top performer and looks forward to continuing its dedication to its customers and communities.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services for enhanced customer experience. In 2021, Wallis Bank was named to the ICBA's annual Best of the Best community banks.

About CB Resource, Inc.

CB Resource, Inc. is a risk management and planning firm committed to serving community banks and their industry. The firm demonstrates its commitment by providing actionable intelligence which supports better performance and risk-based decisions. CB Resource, Inc. supports its clients with hands-on service and subject matter expertise, all efficiently delivered through its fully integrated platform.

About FMC

The Financial Management Consulting Group is a consulting firm that serves the banking industry throughout the country. It offers client management and financial & regulatory consulting to assist banks in achieving optimum performance.

