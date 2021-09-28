SHARC Energy Congratulates Lynn Mueller on Lifetime Achievement Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”) would like to congratulate its President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Lynn Mueller, for being acknowledged by the Clean50 for a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work with wastewater energy exchange. This represents the highest honour the organization has for an individual.



The Clean50 Lifetime Achievement recognizes Canadian business leaders and climate heroes who, through their work and advocacy, have impacted business and the environment in a positive and meaningful way. Previous Clean50 Lifetime Achievement Award winners include past Green Party leader Elizabeth May, David Suzuki and shark-conservation filmmaker Rob Stewart.

Mr. Mueller is a pioneer in wastewater energy exchange for low carbon heating and fresh water saving cooling. For over a decade, he has been perfecting the SHARC™ and PIRANHA™ products to help fight climate change and give his children and grand-daughters a cleaner, greener world to live in. This vision for green energy innovation has established SHARC Energy as a world leader in wastewater energy exchange systems and is more relevant today than ever before in the history of the Company.

With rising global temperatures and drought ravaging the Western United States, Mr. Mueller’s innovations provide proven, credible solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in hot water and space heating and saving fresh water used in cooling towers for air conditioning. Mr. Mueller and SHARC Energy will be continuing the fight against climate change and helping cities and governments around the world achieve their climate action plans by harnessing the power of wastewater.

SHARC Energy applauds Mr. Mueller for his continued vision of a cleaner, greener world for tomorrow.

“Being included in this group of amazing people that have been awarded the Clean 50 Lifetime Achievement Award is an incredible honour. I plan on using this award as motivation to do even more in the fight against climate change in the future,” says Mueller.

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy’s systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings.

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

Learn more about SHARC Energy: Website | Investor Page | LinkedIn | YouTube | PIRANHA

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lynn Mueller

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For investor inquiries, please contact: For media inquiries, please contact: Hanspaul Pannu Mike Tanyi Chief Financial Officer Director of Marketing and IT SHARC Energy SHARC Energy Telephone: (604) 475-7710 ext. 4 Telephone: (604) 475-7710 ext.109 Email: hanspaul.pannu@sharcenergy.com Email: mike.tanyi@sharcenergy.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC Energy’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC Energy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.



