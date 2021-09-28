PALM BEACH, FL, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIREN Living dietary supplements for women are coming to America.

“We are excited about bringing our SIREN Living products to the U.S.,” said Steven Robinson, CEO, and co-founder of JDS Wholesale Ltd., a health and wellness company based in the United Kingdom. “My co-founder, Jane Culbertson, developed SIREN Living products because she knew that only a woman could understand the needs of women.”

Culbertson said she created the SIREN Living dietary supplements specifically to meet the health needs of women.

“We like to say, ‘SIREN was created by women for women,’” Culbertson added.

SIREN Living dietary supplements that will soon be available in the U.S. include:

SIREN: Vitality & Wellness, which is a vegan-approved, all-natural dietary supplement that balances hormone levels, provides natural hormone support and helps reduce fatigue.

SIREN: Hair, Skin & Nails, which contributes to firmer, more youthful-looking skin, is fortified with amino acids, collagen, biotin, and zinc. This supplement aids stronger, glossier hair, and longer, more enviable nails.

SIREN: Summer Skin Plus, which provides a summer tan with minimal sun exposure, contains copper for normal skin pigmentation, vitamin C, iron, riboflavin, and selenium. This supplement boosts your body’s natural ability to tan.

SIREN products are gluten-free and contain 100 percent natural ingredients. SIREN: Vitality and Wellness is vegan, while SIREN: Summer Skin Plus is vegetarian-friendly.

“Our products have a unique combination of ingredients that make them stand out,” Culbertson said. “We want our customers to be healthy and look great, but also make them feel great.

“When we feel good on the inside we shine on the outside, aiding our confidence,” she added. “Our philosophy is to focus on yourself, feel the benefit, and enjoy the results.”

JDS Wholesale Ltd. also plans to introduce to American consumers its Man Plus product line, which includes Man Plus Testosterone Support, Man Plus Summer Skin Plus, and Man Plus Hair, Skin & Nails.

For more information about SIREN Living products, visit www.siren-living.com. A website for MAN Plus products will be live soon.

