Medical Solutions Welcomes Jorge Taborga as Chief Technology Officer

Omaha, Neb., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing providers of total workforce solutions serving the healthcare industry, has announced the addition of Jorge Taborga as Chief Technology Officer.

Taborga is an accomplished leader in organizational transformation and growth in high tech, healthcare, and cloud services. In his role at Medical Solutions, he oversees technology operations, including solutions architecture, applications development, analytics, PMO, security, and infrastructure. He’s responsible for the delivery of enterprise projects aligned with the company’s business strategy and the implementation of technology and architectural standards across the enterprise.

"As Medical Solutions expands at a rapid pace, through acquisition and organic growth, diversifies our service offerings, and increases market share, the continued investment in product innovation and development, infrastructure, and new technologies are priorities for us,” said Craig Meier, Chief Executive Officer, Medical Solutions. “Jorge brings expansive knowledge and experience and is a highly respected and proven senior leader. I’m excited to welcome him to our team.”

"I’m thrilled to join Medical Solutions at this transformational moment in the company’s history,” said Taborga. “I look forward to working closely with leadership, our technology team, and our partners to develop best in class solutions to support our growth and to deliver a superior customer and employee experience.”

Throughout his extensive career, Taborga has led company-wide strategies; developed products, re-engineered business processes; implemented enterprise-wide IT systems; and built and mentored engineering and IT organizations. Prior to joining Medical Solutions, he served as Managing Partner at Team Adaptability, a consultancy; was with Omnicell, where he served as Executive Vice President of R&D, and as Vice President of Manufacturing, Quality, and Information Technology; and held senior leadership roles with numerous technology companies.

He holds both a Bachelor and Master of Science in Computer Science from Texas A&M University and a Ph.D. in Organizational Systems from Saybrook University. He teaches graduate-level technology management and leadership courses at Carnegie Mellon University and Presidio Graduate School.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality travel nurses, allied healthcare professionals, interim clinical leaders, and non-clinical professionals, in contingent as well as permanent positions, for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The Company’s workforce solutions include a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Tupelo, Miss. In 2018, the Company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group, Aureus Group, AurStaff, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit MedicalSolutions.com.

Attachment