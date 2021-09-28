The Evil Elves Club NFT - Best Pick for October

Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Evil Elves Club is delighted to announce the pre-sale for its non-fungible token (NFT) on October 5th. This pre-sale is available to a maximum of 555 whitelisted “Early Elves” that have opted-in to take part in the pre-sale competition available exclusively on our Discord .



Anyone can become an early investor (Early Elf) by participating in the pre-sale whitelist competition held via the Evil Elves Club Discord server found on their Website or Twitter page.

The Evil Elves Club Discord server is rapidly increasing in popularity, with over 7,000+ new members in the first 4 days. When asked about this rapid growth, the team responded “We’re happy to meet NFT Collectors that share this vision for the future of our elves. To see so many people join our community on word-of-mouth alone, really brings a smile to our faces.”.

Disrupting The NFT Gaming Community

The Evil Elves Club is a collection of 5,555 total elves, generated randomly from over 100+ assets. Each elf is unique with features, identity, and personality combined with many different categories. All Evil Elves safely reside in the Ethereum Blockchain. Each Evil Elf minted will be utilized as a character with unique abilities in the upcoming NFT-based online video game Strike of Elves; a diverse, fun-packed fighting game for Evil Elves collectors around the world.

In Strike of Elves, every elf that you mint will be added to your army and you will be given the opportunity to engage in exciting Player vs Player (PvP) combat with friends — and enemies — from around the world. Players train their elves, equip them with one of the hundreds of exciting and unique weapons, and battle in a number of thrilling arenas. Players can also compete in tournaments, earn rewards and new equipment, and become the ultimate army.

Players can implement a total of 20 Evil Elves in their barracks. The unique match-making algorithm will ensure they are matched only with enemies that they can compete against.

Each individual asset included with your Evil Elves NFT (shirts, hats, etc.) will have a unique armor rating in the upcoming online game. The armor ratings for each NFT asset can be found on the Evil Elves Club website. Weapons, however, will carry unique damage rates, and only be available to unlock in-game. This helps equal the battlefield for new players and their armies.

Strike of Elves is under development and aims to be available to the public in early 2022.

Rewarding The Community On Each Milestone

In addition to eye-catching artwork and a unique utility behind the project, Evil Elves Club offers all of its members engaging incentives to join the community and stay active. These incentives include contests, giveaways, a complex referral system, and more.

Furthermore, the team recently announced that all minters will receive a 3% royalty for every resell on the open market. The team strives to build a welcoming, engaging, and vibrant community for all of its members.

You can join the Evil Elves Club community below:

Website: https://evilelvesclub.com

Our Discord: https://discord.gg/evilelvesclub

Out Twitter: https://twitter.com/evilelvesclub

Media Contact

Company Name :- Evil Elves Club

Email Id :- support@evilelvesclub.com

Company Website :- https://evilelvesclub.com

