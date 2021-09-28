WHAT’S HAPPENING IN BIG BEAR LAKE THIS WINTER

Big Bear Lake, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As winter makes its way to the Southland, the town of Big Bear Lake and Southern California’s premier alpine destination, Big Bear Mountain Resort, are preparing to welcome visitors for another season of endless outdoor adventure experiences both around town and on the mountain. The town’s new free trolley service will offer reliable, quick transportation for getting to and from both Snow Summit and Bear Mountain, making it easy for visitors to park their cars and head to the resorts hassle free. Also, Big Bear Mountain Resort will be featuring new amenities for the 21/22 Winter Season, including a new mobile app for real time updates and Lift Ticket Pickup Boxes to ditch the lines and hit the slopes faster.

Updates from Big Bear Lake this winter include:

Around Town

Free Big Bear Trolley Service – Launching in Fall 2021 , the new Free Big Bear Trolley service will offer three route lines for a convenient experience getting around Southern California's premier mountain destination. The new Free Big Bear Trolley service stops every thirty minutes throughout Big Bear at popular spots, including Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, The Village, Boulder Bay, and Alpine Zoo. Riders can download the DoubleMap App for real time Free Big Bear Trolley tracking.

– Launching in Fall 2021 , the new Free Big Bear Trolley service will offer three route lines for a convenient experience getting around Southern California's premier mountain destination. The new Free Big Bear Trolley service stops every thirty minutes throughout Big Bear at popular spots, including Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, The Village, Boulder Bay, and Alpine Zoo. Riders can download the DoubleMap App for real time Free Big Bear Trolley tracking. Discovery Center Opens Outdoor Spaces -- After being closed for renovation and then due to the pandemic, the new Big Bear Discovery Center is now open for visitor information and nature programs in their outdoor spaces. The indoor areas are still closed for remodeling but staff and volunteers are operating out of the Discovery Center Amphitheater. Visitors can get Forest information, purchase Adventure Passes and limited merchandise, attend nature walks, listen to a nature cart talk, attend storytime, and explore the Nature Discovery Zone. Restrooms and drinking fountains are available as well as shaded picnic tables.

After being closed for renovation and then due to the pandemic, the new Big Bear Discovery Center is now open for visitor information and nature programs in their outdoor spaces. The indoor areas are still closed for remodeling but staff and volunteers are operating out of the Discovery Center Amphitheater. Visitors can get Forest information, purchase Adventure Passes and limited merchandise, attend nature walks, listen to a nature cart talk, attend storytime, and explore the Nature Discovery Zone. Restrooms and drinking fountains are available as well as shaded picnic tables. Care for Big Bear Campaign – A new and ongoing sustainability campaign created by Visit Big Bear, Care For Big Bear empowers the Big Bear community through the cooperation of respected locals and loyal visitors. Care for Big Bear is a call to action for all who love Big Bear to preserve, protect and unify the natural playground for future generations to enjoy.

– A new and ongoing sustainability campaign created by Visit Big Bear, Care For Big Bear empowers the Big Bear community through the cooperation of respected locals and loyal visitors. Care for Big Bear is a call to action for all who love Big Bear to preserve, protect and unify the natural playground for future generations to enjoy. Big Bear Ropes Course --Take your family on an invigorating aerial adventure that will have you balancing on ropes, crossing bridges and climbing through obstacles: all from the safety of a climbing harness. The ropes course sends participants on a self-guided tour through 37 obstacles spread over 6,400sq feet on 2 levels, 12 to 35 feet in the air, offering fun that will elevate your family vacation to a whole new level.

--Take your family on an invigorating aerial adventure that will have you balancing on ropes, crossing bridges and climbing through obstacles: all from the safety of a climbing harness. The ropes course sends participants on a self-guided tour through 37 obstacles spread over 6,400sq feet on 2 levels, 12 to 35 feet in the air, offering fun that will elevate your family vacation to a whole new level. Santa Land – New exhibit focusing on Santa and Christmas and their place in history and pop culture. The exhibit is self guided and features multiple sections that pertain to different topics.

Big Bear Mountain Resort

Dual Season Pass – Big Bear Mountain Resort will offer a new season pass for 21/22 that includes unlimited access at Bear Mountain and Snow Summit in the winter and Summit Bike Park in the summer. The Dual Pass also includes plenty of pass holder perks, like in-resort discounts and free parking in BBMR remote lots all winter..

– Big Bear Mountain Resort will offer a new season pass for 21/22 that includes unlimited access at Bear Mountain and Snow Summit in the winter and Summit Bike Park in the summer. The Dual Pass also includes plenty of pass holder perks, like in-resort discounts and free parking in BBMR remote lots all winter.. New Website & Mobile App – This winter, Big Bear Mountain Resort will launch an all-new website and mobile app with enhanced capabilities and more dynamic content to give guests the information they need, when and where they need it – from booking lift tickets, lessons, and equipment rentals in advance to locating in-resort service during their visit, and more. The new website (BigBearMountainResort.com) is scheduled to launch Nov. 2, while the new mobile app – available on Android and iOS – is scheduled to debut on Nov. 9.

– This winter, Big Bear Mountain Resort will launch an all-new website and mobile app with enhanced capabilities and more dynamic content to give guests the information they need, when and where they need it – from booking lift tickets, lessons, and equipment rentals in advance to locating in-resort service during their visit, and more. The new website (BigBearMountainResort.com) is scheduled to launch Nov. 2, while the new mobile app – available on Android and iOS – is scheduled to debut on Nov. 9. Lift Ticket Pickup Boxes – Guests that purchase lift tickets in advance this winter will be able to skip the ticket windows and get on the slopes faster by redeeming their reservation at one of 20 the new automated pickup boxes (PUBs) located in the Bear Mountain and Snow Summit base areas (10 at each location). Guests that purchase lift tickets in advance will receive a confirmation email with redemption instructions.

– Guests that purchase lift tickets in advance this winter will be able to skip the ticket windows and get on the slopes faster by redeeming their reservation at one of 20 the new automated pickup boxes (PUBs) located in the Bear Mountain and Snow Summit base areas (10 at each location). Guests that purchase lift tickets in advance will receive a confirmation email with redemption instructions. RFID Gates – Additionally, new chairlift gates will be installed in the base area at both mountains to help guests get onto the lifts quicker. The new gates, which utilize RFID technology, will allow guests with valid lift tickets to pass through without having their lift ticket physically scanned by a lift attendant – so long, sticky tickets and wickets – with photo verification required for all guests prior to proceeding to the chairlift.

– Additionally, new chairlift gates will be installed in the base area at both mountains to help guests get onto the lifts quicker. The new gates, which utilize RFID technology, will allow guests with valid lift tickets to pass through without having their lift ticket physically scanned by a lift attendant – so long, sticky tickets and wickets – with photo verification required for all guests prior to proceeding to the chairlift. Opening Dates – Snow Summit is tentatively scheduled to open for the winter 21/22 season on Friday, Nov. 19, with Bear Mountain scheduled to open the following week on Nov. 26. 21/22 BBMR and Ikon Pass holders can enjoy exclusive early access at Snow Summit during the annual Pass Holder Appreciation Day on Nov. 18. All dates listed are tentative and subject to change based on weather conditions, available terrain, and current health and safety guidelines.

For more information on the upcoming winter season, or to book your next adventure, go to BigBear.com and BigBearMountainResort.com.