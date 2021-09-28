Three LPL-Affiliated Advisor RIA Firms Named to Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firms List for 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that three registered investment advisor (RIA) firms run by LPL-affiliated advisors have been included on Barron’s list of Top 100 RIA Firms.



Firms honored on this year’s list include:

#7 Private Advisor Group

#9 Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services

#26 Stratos Wealth Partners



“From all of us at LPL, we congratulate the leadership, advisors and support teams for each of these leading RIAs,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “With a strong commitment to the RIAs we serve, we are thrilled to see these firms and their network of advisors excel on a national scale. This prestigious industry recognition is a testament to each firm’s client-centric philosophy and demonstrates the value of the independent model to enable more choice, flexibility and personalization. From the start, we’ve wanted our RIA owners and advisors to know that we are more than just a custodian – we’re here to help them as a true partner. We’re looking forward to continuing strong partnerships with these advisors and their RIA firms as they thrive and grow their businesses.”

To qualify for the list, firms must have at least $1 billion in assets under management. They are also measured by technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and other metrics. According to Barron’s, the goal for the ranking is to shine a spotlight on the nation’s best financial advisors, with an eye toward raising standards in the industry.

