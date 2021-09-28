English French

ERYTECH to Participate in the HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID) by France Biotech

Cambridge, MA (U.S.) and Lyon (France), September 28, 2021 – ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced the company’s participation in one-on-one investor meetings at the HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID) by France Biotech being held in Paris and virtually on October 4th & 5th, 2021.

1x1 Meetings – October 4 th & 5 th

Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer and Eric Soyer, Chief Financial Officer will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings on October 4th & 5th, 2021.

For more information about the HealthTech Innovation Days, please visit https://htfc-eu.com/htid/

﻿About ERYTECH and eryaspase

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS® platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs. ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cells’ altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. Eryaspase is in a Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, which is fully enrolled and expected to read out top-line results in Q4 2021, and in an ongoing Phase 2 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. An investigator sponsored Phase 2 trial (IST) in acute lymphoblastic leukemia recently reported positive results, and a Phase 1 IST in 1L advanced pancreatic cancer is ongoing.

Eryaspase received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer and treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients who have developed hypersensitivity reactions to E. coli-derived pegylated asparaginase (PEG-ASNase). The FDA and the European Medicines Agency have granted eryaspase orphan

drug status for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and ALL. ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France,

and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. Eryaspase is not an approved medicine.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

For more information, please visit www.erytech.com﻿



CONTACTS

ERYTECH



Eric Soyer



CFO & COO LifeSci Advisors, LLC



Corey Davis, Ph.D.



Investor relations



NewCap



Mathilde Bohin / Louis-Victor Delouvrier



Investor relations



Nicolas Merigeau



Media relations



+33 4 78 74 44 38



investors@erytech.com



+1 (212) 915 2577



cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com



+33 1 44 71 94 94



erytech@newcap.eu





