Worldwide Brewing Alliance Announces Justin Kissinger as CEO

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Worldwide Brewing Alliance (WBA) announced Justin Kissinger as its new CEO effective September 2021. With more than a decade working on public policy and in the beer industry, Kissinger brings a wealth of political and policy experience along with a passion for the business and product.

“The WBA is thrilled to welcome Justin and draw on his diverse skills and deep knowledge of the issues impacting the global beer industry,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute and chair of the WBA Board of Directors. “Justin possesses the qualifications and expertise to lead the Worldwide Brewing Alliance and engage with global stakeholders to ensure they understand the unique role beer plays in communities around the world, including supporting millions of good-paying, local jobs.”

Previous to joining the WBA, Justin Kissinger led HEINEKEN’s global public policy and responsible consumption agenda. He began his career in beer leading U.S. government affairs for HEINEKEN USA. Prior to that, Kissinger served on Capitol Hill, where he was counsel for the House Democratic Caucus and tax counsel for former Representative Shelley Berkley (D-NV).

Kissinger holds a B.S. degree in political science (’03) from the University of Scranton and a J.D. (’08) from the University of San Diego School of Law

The Worldwide Brewing Alliance is a global community of brewers and brewers associations from around the world, representing more than 80% of global beer production.

