Husson University Esports Wants Students to Get Their Video Game On

BANGOR, MAINE, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 6 p.m., Husson will be holding an information session, in Peabody Hall’s Kominsky Auditorium on their Bangor campus, for any students interested in learning more about the University’s first intercollegiate esports team. Any full-time student in good academic standing is welcome to try out. All teams are co-ed. Those selected to be on the varsity and junior varsity esports teams will need to have an understanding of video games, the ability to work well with others and the aptitude to engage in strategic thinking.

“Esports has exploded in popularity here in the U.S.,” said Joel Madru, Husson University’s esports coordinator. In 2021, participation in esports increased by over 69% compared to the prior year.1 According to Newzoo’s Global Esports and Live Streaming Market Report, over 662 million people watched live game content during 2020.2

Esports are video games that are played competitively. Tournaments can include team-oriented multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBAs) or single player games. Genres include first-person shooters, survival battle royales, and virtual reconstructions of physical sports.3 These esport tournaments take place in person over local area networks or remotely over the internet.

Husson is organizing esports teams to compete against other colleges and universities in North America, including the U.S. and Canada. Two conferences that offer intercollegiate esports competition are the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) and the Collegiate League of Legends. The University is looking to organize and field teams in “League of Legends,” “Overwatch,” “Rocket League,” “Valorant,” and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

While Husson University is recruiting team members now, competition will not begin until the spring of 2022. Looking to the future, Husson University is creating a competitive space on campus in Room 122 in the Darling Learning Center where students will have the technology they need to compete against other colleges and universities.

Beyond increasing participation and viewership, esports has become a thriving industry. Most projections estimate that esports will surpass $1 billion in revenue for the first time this year.4 Newzoo projects it to hit $1.8 billion by 2022.5 In addition, professional gamers are starting to earn big money for winning competitions. In 2019, a 16-year-old boy from Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania won the $3 million grand prize at the Fortnite World Cup.6

“Employers are always seeking employees who have a strong set of soft skills,” said Lynne Coy-Ogan, EdD, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Esports provides students with the opportunity to sharpen their communication abilities as they work together in teams to win competitive matches. We see this esports initiative as another way we can help ensure students are job ready after graduation since it will provide valuable teamwork experiences where students can both succeed and learn from challenges.”

Husson students who are interested in learning more about the upcoming information sessions can contact Joel Madru, Husson University’s esports coordinator via email at madruj@husson.edu. Students who cannot attend the information session on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 are welcome to attend a second information session at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in Peabody’s Hall’s Kominsky auditorium.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

# # #

1 Yahoo “The Top Gaming Trends for 2021 (So Far),” Author: Nicole Spector, September 21, 2021, https://www.yahoo.com/now/top-gaming-trends-2021-far-120035917.html

2 Esports Bar, “How Games Innovation Exploded During the Pandemic,” Author: H.B. Duran, May 12, 2021, https://blog.the-esports-bar.com/innovation/how-games-innovation-exploded-during-the-pandemic/

3 Harvard International Review, “Esports Part 1: What are Esports?,” Author: Marc Leroux-Parra, April 24, 2020, https://hir.harvard.edu/esports-part-1-what-are-esports/

4 Insider Intelligence, “Esports Ecosystem 2021: The key industry companies and trends growing the esports market,” August 03, 2021, https://www.insiderintelligence.com/insights/esports-ecosystem-market-report/.

5 Ibid

6 CNBC, “Here’s the 16-year-old who won $3 million at the Fortnite World Cup,” July 30, 2019, https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/30/heres-the-16-year-old-who-won-3-million-at-the-fortnite-world-cup.html.

Attachments