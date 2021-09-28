IMAC Holdings to Present at Fall Harvest – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on October 5, 2021

BRENTWOOD, Tenn, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually starting October 5, 2021.



IMAC CEO Jeff Ervin is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 5 at 11:30 ET. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. Investors can register here. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

About the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Conference

The Fall Harvest - MicroCap Rodeo is back with its fourth “Best Ideas” conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, the BACKSPACE, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages more than 15 outpatient medical clinics and has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka and Tony Delk to promote a minimally-invasive approach to sports medicine. IMAC’s the BACKSPACE retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com

