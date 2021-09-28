(Update) Prime Healthcare Hospitals Recognized Among the Nation's Best for Excellence in Women's Care

Ontario, CA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Healthcare announced today that its hospitals have been recognized as 5-star recipients for women’s healthcare by Healthgrades. The 2021 Women’s Care Excellence Awards recognize hospitals with clinical outcomes that are statistically and significantly better than other hospitals nationwide.

Prime hospitals in Nevada, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Texas earned the distinction in the Healthgrades 2021 Women’s Care Special Report. The report is based on an analysis of outcome data for all patients (all-payer data) by hospitals in 16 states from 2017 through 2019. Data for Prime hospitals in California and seven other states where Prime operates was not evaluated.

“Now more than ever, women are referencing trusted information to confidently evaluate hospitals and make important health care decisions about where to deliver their baby and where to access broader OB-GYN care. The Healthgrades 2021 Women’s Care Excellence Awards help support these decisions by highlighting the hospitals that are committed to providing superior care for their patients while providing consumers transparency into making informed healthcare decisions,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades.

Prime Healthcare hospitals recognized by Healthgrades in the 2021 Women’s Care Special Report include:



Dallas Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

Dallas Regional Medical Center, Mesquite, Texas

Harlingen Medical Center, Harlingen, Texas

Knapp Medical Center, Weslaco, Texas

Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, Texas

Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital, New Jersey

St. Mary’s General Hospital, Passaic, New Jersey

Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Reno, Nevada

Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Kane Dawson, CEO of Mission Regional Medical Center, said the hospital’s recognition is a testament to the work of physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals who are dedicated to providing “the highest-quality healthcare to residents of the Rio Grande Valley – every patient, every time.”

“We are honored and humbled to receive 5-star recognition for excellence in women’s healthcare as Prime’s mission is to provide compassionate quality care to every community and every patient,” said Kavitha Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Strategy, Prime Healthcare. “These honors reflect the tireless commitment of our hospitals, physicians and staff to ensure the best outcome for every patient to promote health equity and ensure every woman, baby and family has the same opportunities for healthy lives. It is an honor to receive this recognition during this pandemic as we have been able to deliver exceptional care even through the most challenging times. We value the attention this award brings to the need to address healthcare disparities, especially for women and children, and ensure quality compassionate care is available to every community.”

Based in part on this year’s analysis, Healthgrades also published “6 Things to Consider When Choosing Your Maternity Hospital.” This new article encourages women to consider various factors before selecting a hospital, like quality of care, access to specialized care for high-risk pregnancies or NICUs, and other factors like if the hospital accepts your insurance.

Prime Healthcare consistently earns top marks for its clinical quality from Healthgrades. For the 2020-2021 season, Healthgrades recognized Prime hospitals with more than 300 achievements for clinical excellence in a variety of specialties. Collectively, Prime has had more Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients than any other health system in the country for six consecutive years, 2016-2021.

View Healthgrades hospital quality awards and methodologies. Learn more about how hospitals partner with Healthgrades.

About Prime Healthcare:





Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past six years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.



