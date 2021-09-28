Iovance Biotherapeutics Celebrates Grand Opening of Iovance Cell Therapy Center (iCTC) in the Philadelphia Navy Yard

Ribbon Cutting to be Led by Patient Advocacy Organizations, Caregivers, and Key Stakeholders



Largest and First Centralized, Scalable, State-of-the-Art Facility with the Potential to Manufacture TIL Cell Therapies for Thousands of Cancer Patients Annually

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies (tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, TIL, and peripheral-blood lymphocyte, PBL), is celebrating the official opening of the Iovance Cell Therapy Center (iCTC). The iCTC, located at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, is the first centralized, scalable, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility dedicated to producing TIL cell therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers. The current capacity is expected to meet potential demand for thousands of patients per year with multiple types of cancers, including clinical trial patients and future commercial patients.

Frederick Vogt, Ph.D., J.D., Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Iovance, stated, “Since Iovance was founded, we have been dedicated to advancing novel cell therapies for patients with solid tumor cancers. As the hub of cell and gene therapy and the home of leading hospitals and academic centers, Philadelphia became the city of choice for our internal manufacturing. A little over two years after breaking ground, iCTC is now one of the largest cell therapy manufacturing facilities in the world and may ultimately house hundreds of employees. We now have the capacity to supply broad access to TIL therapies for patients. I believe that the important ecosystem within Cellicon Valley will continue to contribute to our advancements to pioneer a new class of treatment for cancer.”

A ribbon cutting event takes place tomorrow to celebrate the opening with special guests to include Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, and other government officials and collaborators within Cellicon Valley. Patients, caregivers, and patient advocacy organizations, including Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF), Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) and the Society for Gynecological Oncology’s Foundation for Women’s Cancer will cut the ribbon on behalf of everyone who is currently fighting cancer, and in memory of those who lost their battles with cancer.

“The iCTC is a symbol of significant innovation and opportunity for the commonwealth as hundreds of new, high-paying jobs will ultimately be created at this facility,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Iovance has already made a positive impact on the region and worked with a great sense of urgency to complete construction and begin initial manufacturing for patients with cancer.”

“The iCTC represents a new model in cell therapy manufacturing and bolsters Philadelphia’s reputation as a leading location for technology, innovation, and life sciences,” said City of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. “Iovance is a great example of what companies from around the country and the world may accomplish in establishing Philadelphia as the place to attract talent and grow their business.”

Located at 300 Rouse Boulevard and with approximately 136,000 square feet of space, the iCTC is among the largest cell therapy manufacturing facilities today. The iCTC is currently supplying Iovance clinical studies, and commercial manufacturing is expected to begin after initial product approval. The iCTC was developed and built by Gattuso Development Partners, LLC and the design and construction management firm CRB. Financial incentives were provided by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the City of Philadelphia, and PIDC, including the site’s designation as a Keystone Opportunity Improvement Zone, which allows incentives for business development.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics aims to improve patient care by making T cell-based immunotherapies broadly accessible for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and blood cancers. Tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy uses a patient’s own immune cells to attack cancer. TIL cells are extracted from a patient’s own tumor tissue, expanded through a proprietary process, and infused back into the patient. Upon infusion, TIL reach tumor tissue, where they attack cancer cells. The company has completed dosing in pivotal programs in patients with metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer. In addition, the company’s TIL therapy is being investigated in a registration-supporting study for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Clinical studies are also underway to evaluate TIL in earlier stage cancers in combination with currently approved treatments, and to investigate Iovance peripheral blood lymphocyte (PBL) T cell therapy for blood cancers. For more information, please visit www.iovance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

