Seven UIC Law Alumni on 2021 “40 Under Forty” List

Chicago, Illinois, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven graduates of the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law have been added to the 40 Under Forty list for 2021 issued by the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin and Chicago Lawyer. The honorees are Tiffany Carpenter, Sarah Frazer, Brianna Golan, Joseph Napoli II, Raymond Rushing, Daniel Saeedi and Evan Schanerberger.

Tiffany Carpenter (’07) is a trial lawyer and litigator at Howard & Howard. Her practice focuses on complex products liability, employment and commercial litigation matters for national clients across the manufacturing, construction, technology, merchandising, marketing, medical, real estate, intellectual property and retail industries. Carpenter has a unique ability that assists juries in understanding and empathizing with her clients.

Sarah Frazer (’15) is an associate at Hall Prangle and Schoonveld LLC. She concentrates her practice in the area of medical malpractice defense. After earning her undergraduate degree in nursing, Frazer spent nearly 11 years working as a nurse at a large academic medical center in Chicago. Her medical and legal backgrounds provide her with unique insight into the challenges facing her clients and how to defend allegations against them.

Brianna Golan (’09) is a partner at Golan Christie Taglia LLP. She services clients across industries and provides practical business advice to help them achieve their goals. Golan concentrates her practice in the areas of: general business issues; full spectrum of commercial litigation; employment issues; workers’ compensation defense; and property tax appeals. In addition, she has extensive experience in property tax assessment and bankruptcy and reorganizations.

Joseph R. Napoli II (‘12) is a partner at Beermann LLP. He focuses his practice in all areas of family law, counseling clients on a spectrum of matters related to the dissolution of marriage and paternity proceedings. This includes the allocation of parental responsibilities, child support, maintenance, visitation, removal, division of property, domestic violence, contempt and enforcement proceedings, and prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.

Raymond Rushing (’15) is an associate at Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP. He guides clients through all stages of product liability and complex litigation. Rushing represents clients before state and federal courts, and concentrates on medical device, consumer and industrial product defect, and mass tort claims. His experience includes coordinating national trial strategies for Fortune 500 companies, preparing and arguing motions, defending depositions and negotiating favorable settlements for clients.

Daniel R. Saeedi (’08) is a partner at Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP. He focuses his practice on issues relating to employment law, privacy and information security. Saeedi represents clients nationwide in the realm of trade secret theft, non-competition and non-solicitation agreements, and breaches of fiduciary duties. He also provides counseling to businesses on how to employ best practices and policies to better position themselves to litigate unfair competition claims.

Evan Schanerberger (’15) is an international tax law specialist with the Internal Revenue Service. He has 8 years of local government and tax experience working for the City of Chicago, Cook County and the State of Illinois.

Since 2000, 40 Under Forty has recognized more than 700 attorneys for their accomplishments and giving back to the community through civic or pro bono efforts. Nominees are recommended by their peers and chosen for the honor by the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin & Chicago Lawyer selection committee.