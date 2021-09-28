Official Chris Farley NFT Collection Sells Out

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More Management, LLC (www.morebrand.co) today announced that its Official Chris Farley NFT drop sold out in record time. Produced under exclusive license from Farley Entertainment, the collection consists of 6 unique art pieces that were inspired by the career of comedy legend Chris Farley.



The collection attracted Chris Farley fans, notable NFT collectors, and celebrities such as Tom Arnold.

The drop included a 1 of 1 Matt Foley that was sold at auction to a lucky individual after a spirited back and forth bidding war. Additionally, a reimagining of Chris’ Chicago Bears super fan has traded on the resale market for 5 ETH up from its .15 ETH original listing price.

“We are grateful for all of the interest in the Chris Farley NFT collection. It was sold out within three hours of going on sale. No doubt we will see these Farleys popping up as Twitter avatars in the near future,” added Peter Klamka, President of MORE Management.

The collection can be seen at https://opensea.io/collection/chrisfarleyofficialnft.

More Management created the world’s first membership club using cryptocurrency. Entry requires ownership of the MORE token that trades on the Bittrex Exchange. It has also developed a studio that creates NFTs for well known brands and celebrities. Owners of the MORE token have presale access to all MORE NFT drops.

