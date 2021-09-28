CORRECTION: SWEAT Gives Back Raises $26,581 for TAPS Families

San Diego, CA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio SWEAT (SS), the San Diego-based fitness studio, as well as its online service Studio SWEAT onDemand (SSoD), hosted their hit charity event, SWEAT Gives Back, on September 25 – 26, 2021. This year, the 24-hour Spin® ride was titled ‘The Hero Ride’, with all proceeds going to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), an organization that provides comfort, care and resources to survivors of military loss.

Since 21 survivors connect with TAPS every single day, their fundraising goal was set at $12,121, which would have been enough to provide many families with grief support, care and resources. However, this year, not only did they surpass their goal — they more than doubled it — raising an incredible $26,581 for the organization. In response to the news, Director of Impact Assessment and Research for TAPS, Dr. Chantel Dooley said, “We are so appreciative and grateful of all of the ways that the Studio SWEAT family have honored the lives of America's fallen heroes." TAPS survivor Macarena Cardenaz, who’s husband was killed while serving, leaving her with 3 small children added, "Because of the support provided by Studio SWEAT, the TAPS mission can continue, helping more families grieve, with the comfort that they can create new memories, one day at a time."

The event was a hit with riders donating online, and sponsoring their family and friends, as they rode with SSoD trainers. Those who could not ride in person were invited to join the livestream on the SSoD website.

After the event, Founder and CEO of Studio SWEAT and SSoD, Cat Kom said, “We’ve always been supportive of the men and women in our armed forces, and TAPS brings so much positivity to those who have lost so much.” Brian LaRose, SSoD trainer, also stated, “We are so proud of our worldwide community who rallied together to give back to an organization with such an honorable mission. They proved once again that the power of the human spirit is alive and well."

About Studio SWEAT

Studio SWEAT is a fitness studio located in San Diego, CA. The studio has specialized group trainings and classes that combine fat-torching cardio with body sculpting exercises to improve strength and get FIT. Studio SWEAT offers World Famous Specialty Spin® Classes, TRX® Trainings and Bootcamps, where participants are given a boutique studio experience. They also offer Personal Training services with their top industry training team. For more information visit http://www.studiosweat.com/.

About Studio SWEAT onDemand

For those not in San Diego, Studio SWEAT onDemand, recently named the Best Fitness App for Variety, is a great way to get those fat-torching Spinning, TRX®, HIIT, Yoga and other amazing full body workouts on any device. And, the best part is that you’re working out with real people, not actors or fitness models. Whether you’re in San Diego or Spain, our body-sculpting classes have new releases all the time, and can be done wherever and whenever. For more information visit https://www.studiosweatondemand.com/.

About TAPS

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), is a nonprofit Veterans Service Organization dedicated to providing comfort, care and resources to those grieving the loss of a loved one in the military. Through a national peer network, grief counseling resources, and a variety of local and international programs, the organization is able to provide hope and relief to surviving families around the world. To make a donation or learn more about TAPS’ mission, visit https://www.taps.org/

