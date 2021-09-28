Nabis Holdings Announces the Results of Its Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on September 28, 2021.



All matters presented at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

the number of directors of the Company are set at four and each of the nominees were elected as a director of the Company;

the appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte, LLP as the Company’s auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the authorization of the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor;

the adoption of the Company’s omnibus long-term incentive plan;

the adoption of the new articles of the Company;

the sale of all or substantially all of the Corporation’s assets pursuant to section 301 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “BCBCA”); and

the proposed plan of arrangement between the Company and the persons entered in the register for the $23,000,000 principal amount of 5.3% promissory notes due January 25, 2023 (the “Notes”) as registered holders of Notes, to approve the repurchase of all of the Notes by the Company under Division 5 of Part 9 of the BCBCA.



Further details on the above matters are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings Inc. is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in assets across multiple industries, including real property and the U.S. and international cannabis sector. For more information, please visit https://www.nabisholdings.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.