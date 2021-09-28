Cardinal Energy Ltd. Honours the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX - CJ) Cardinal Energy Ltd. is proud of our relationships with various First Nations living in and around our areas of operation in Western Canada, and particularly in our core area of Slave Lake. Through our operations, we have been exposed to the challenges faced by individuals living in these remote areas and strongly believe that Cardinal, as a partner in resource development, has a role to play. Therefore we have decided that the most meaningful way to acknowledge and promote reconciliation with First Nations on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was not to give our employees a day off, but rather to provide tangible support to the Indigenous community in an area where we operate, to lead with our actions.



The Slave Lake Homeless Coalition has a goal to provide services for those experiencing homelessness, with the long term goal of implementing Housing First for Slave Lake and ending homelessness. The first step has been to set up a Temporary MAT program, with a goal of establishing a permanent facility. In recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day, Cardinal is pledging $15,000 to help with the first year costs of this program in addition to our ongoing collaboration with the Slave Lake Homeless Coalition on a permanent solution.

We have enlisted our counsel Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP to assist the Homeless Coalition with a donation of legal services to both incorporate and obtain charitable status. We would encourage others to consider helping as well.

