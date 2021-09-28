CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation

False Advertising Lawsuit Against Natera is Set to Go to Trial

CareDx Plans to Appeal Recent Ruling in Patent Case

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that in a hearing today, the District Court confirmed that the false advertising case against Natera will proceed to trial. The current trial date is October 25, 2021.



CareDx also issued the following statement regarding its patent infringement case against Natera, which is unrelated to the false advertising case.

“CareDx respectfully disagrees with the court’s ruling and intends to appeal. While the trial court’s patent ineligibility finding for these three patents has no impact on our ability to continue providing AlloSure, we continue to believe Natera and Eurofins Viracor are infringing these patents. We have deep respect for our partners at Stanford University, whose ground-breaking innovation enabled non-invasive organ transplant monitoring, and we are proud to defend the patents that resulted from their ingenuity. As always, CareDx remains committed to improving transplant patient outcomes by providing innovative and intelligent solutions throughout the entire patient journey.”

CareDx has brought claims of patent infringement against Natera and Eurofins Viracor in the United States District Court for the State of Delaware. CareDx’s claims relate to three patents, exclusively licensed to CareDx from Stanford University, which cover methods for non-invasive monitoring of organ transplant rejection through cell-free DNA analysis. Notably, earlier in this case, the Magistrate Judge agreed with CareDx on the patent eligibility issue. CareDx plans to appeal the ruling.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding CareDx’s patent infringement case against Natera (the “Patent Infringement Case”), CareDx’s false advertising claims against Natera (the “False Advertising Case”, collectively with the Patent Infringement Case, the “Lawsuits”), and CareDx’s plan to appeal the District Court’s recent ruling in the Patent Infringement Case (the “Appeal”). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx fails to achieve desirable results in the Lawsuits and/or the Appeal; risks that the court may not agree with CareDx’s claims in the Lawsuits and thus CareDx may fail to defend its patents; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2021 and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com