New Collection Baby Sleep Sack For Boys Girls – Best Organic Sleeping Bag Launch

With the latest launch of its lightweight sleeping bag, Malabar Baby continues its mission of providing parents with sustainable baby products and apparel made from premium materials. Other items in the retailer’s newborn collection include muslin swaddles, receiving blankets, and block-printed towels.

The FORT Wearable Baby Sleeping Bag is now available in a more lightweight design with a tog rating of 0.6. The updated style is suitable for families living in humid tropical environments and is recommended for use in room temperatures between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

In recent years, the use of wearable sleeping bags has become a common trend among parents, as the products are thought to prevent overheating and keep babies from becoming tangled in or kicking off their blankets while they sleep.

Handcrafted from 100% organic Indian cotton, Malabar Baby’s sleep sack is designed to keep babies safe and comfortable in their cribs. The product’s soft and hypoallergenic material ensures that it is suitable for even the most sensitive newborn skin.

The sleeping bag features an innovative right shoulder snap and a silent YKK zipper to simplify the process of dressing the baby. Parents can clean the sack on a cold machine wash cycle followed by a low tumble dry.

The original product is available in three different sizes: small for newborns who weigh between 7 and 18 lbs, medium for babies between 16 and 26 lbs, and large to fit babies between 25 and 35 lbs. The store recently added an extra-large size to its expanded collection.

A verified buyer said: “I researched other sleeping bags on the market and it seems like only Malabar Baby offers them in organic material that is safe for the dryer, a must for baby wear, not to mention the good cause behind it. I will definitely return for other products again.”

About The Company

Malabar Baby was founded by Anjali Harjani, a mother who is dedicated to offering high-quality baby essentials at an accessible price. The company’s products are created by experienced artisans working in female-owned manufacturing sites throughout India and China.

