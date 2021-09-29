The CanCoin Token (ticker: $CANNA) Launched by Technicorum Holdings Announces Listing Date on the Decentralized Exchange Platform KingSwap

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) – Technicorum Holdings, one of the world’s foremost crypto advisory and blockchain service providers specializing in digital assets, as well as a successful incubator and creator of the innovative DeFi and NFT project KingSwap, today announced the official listing date for the $CANNA token on the decentralized exchange platform KingSwap starting October 5th 2021.

Since its official launch on August 22nd, 2021, The CanCoin with the token ticker $CANNA will now be listed on KingSwap, a decentralized exchange platform. User-friendly DEX KingSwap is developed on DAI Layer-2 technology; which accords much lower transaction fees and faster transaction times for members of the CanCoin community. Its listing on other exchanges, including PancakeSwap, is expected to happen after October 19th 2021.

$CANNA is an industry token for the legal cannabis sector with a total token supply of 420,000,000,000 of which 210,000,000 tokens are in circulation. The $CANNA token runs natively on the Binance Smart Chain with BEP-20 and BEP-1155 token standards, and as at minting date is valued at $0.17 each.

“We are excited for this next step, where we list the $CANNA token on KingSwap DEX,” said Daniel Daboczy, The CanCoin director. “Listing on KingSwap ensures that users will be able to benefit from low transaction fees and fast confirmation times for quick trade execution. The response from the industry has been very positive and the onboarding of companies that will use the $CANNA token as their future currency in their businesses has already started with great results.”

The CanCoin aims to resolve the friction points which presently affect businesses operating in the medical cannabis sector. The CanCoin project has integrated 5 main technologies, which include: blockchain, artificial intelligence, smart database, automated incentive tokens and smartphone applications.

The CanCoin project was designed for the multibillion-dollar legal cannabis market, which encompasses sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and industrials. The legislation pertaining to legal cannabis is currently spreading at three times the rate of North America. Over 375 million Europeans have access to medical cannabis and this figure is expected to grow exponentially over the next five years with the increase in legal cannabis sales projected to grow from $30 billion in 2020 to $95 billion by 2025. Token address: 0xcBed7180e61f82Aa9bBC1f59aFAA7D57faB588Ac



Symbol: CANNA

Decimals: 18



For more information, please visit www.thecancoin.com



ABOUT THE CANCOIN The CanCoin is a cannabis token that was developed to combat frictional losses and to effect monetization in the growing legalized European cannabis market. Supported by the investment and management teams at Technicorum Holdings and Enexis AB, as well as Daniel Daboczy, The CanCoin resolves key market challenges through using blockchain, along with NFT and DeFi elements. The CanCoin streamlines payments and processing, inventory management, patient monitoring, medical cannabis cards, and allows tracking from seed to shelf. Please visit www.thecancoin.com for more information.



ABOUT THE TECHNICORUM GROUP

The Technicorum Group consists of several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated, and specialises in various industries in the field of digital assets, DeFi, etc. and is mainly responsible for the KingSwap project, with references from over 100 ICOs completed over the last 4 years, through its subsidiaries.

ABOUT KINGSWAP

KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/) is a DeFi project based out of Singapore with a **“regulated” token that introduces a liquidity pool platform with possible fiat conversions. KingSwap’s high-yield liquidity platform offers extensive staking rewards and digital collectibles.



**" Regulated" - KingSwap commissioned Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, a Singapore Payment Services Act ("PSA") exempt company, to issue the $KING tokens. A legal opinion regarding the token issuance has been submitted to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in accordance with the PSA’s requirements. Gravitas has already submitted an application to the MAS for full licensing under PSA, and the said application is pending review. KingSwap itself has no license specific to DeFi projects, as there is no specific legislation anywhere in the world at this point in time; KingSwap stays apprised of developments in the regulatory framework of the PSA in Singapore.



Company Contact: daniel.daboczy@technicorum.com

Media Contact: ima.jamal@technicorum.com or Transform Group, kingswap@transformgroup.com