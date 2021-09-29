BW Offshore: Mandatory notification of trade

Mandatory notification of trade

Carl K. Arnet, member of the Board of Directors in BW Offshore Limited (“BWO”) yesterday sold 500,000 shares in BWO at an average price of NOK 28.03 per share. Following this transaction, Carl K. Arnet holds 1,310,000 shares in BW Offshore Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 14 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





