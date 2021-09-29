Finnish English

Oma Savings Bank Plc will carry out a direct share issue to Eurajoen Savings Bank

On 23 September 2021, Oma Savings Bank (OmaSp or the company) announced the Board’s decision to carry out a paid directed share issue to Eurajoen Savings Bank. The decision was conditional and its entry into force required a decision made by the governing body of Eurajoen Savings Bank to transfer the business to OmaSp in accordance with the acquisition plan registered in June 2021.

At its meeting on 28 September 2021, the governing body of Eurajoen Savings Bank decided to transfer the business of Eurajoen Savings Bank to OmaSp and therefore the decision of OmaSp's Board of Directors on the directed share issue to Eurajoen Savings Bank has taken effect.





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CFO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Helena Juutilainen, CLO, tel +358 40 580 6401, helena.juutilainen@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

