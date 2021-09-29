AKVA group ASA: Invitation to Investor Call

AKVA group ASA is pleased to announce that it will hold an investor and analyst call which will take place as follows:

Time: September 29 2021 at 11:00 CET.

Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210929_1/

Please find attached the presentation which will be used as a basis for the Investor Call. There will be a QA session after the presentation.

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

The presentation will be held in English and is open for all interested parties.

Dated: 29 September 2021

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com

Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkohn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 29 September 2021 at 07:30 CET.

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming.

