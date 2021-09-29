Regarding the trading suspension in AUGA group, AB shares

English Lithuanian

Due to the essential information announcement during the day on 29 September 2021 AUGA group, AB (the Company) has filed a fixed-term application to temporarily suspend trading in Company’s shares.



In order to ensure that information on material event would be first disclosed to investors via the stock exchange announcement system, the Company’s shares will not be traded today from beginning till end of the trading session. The trading will be resumed on 30 September 2021.

CFO

Mindaugas Ambrasas

+370 620 67296