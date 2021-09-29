New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153223/?utm_source=GNW
The study segments the market into two categories based on product type: Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing (API/drug substance) and finished dosage form (FDF) manufacturing (FDF/drug product).API is further segmented into innovator and generic APIs, while FDF is segmented into oral, semi-solid/liquid, and injectable forms.
The market forecasts in this report are for 2020–2026, capturing key market developments such as capacity expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and expanding service offerings that are set to affect the overall small molecule CDMO market growth.Other discussions in the study include:
• The impact of strategic imperatives on the industry
• Growth drivers and restraints
• Comprehensive insights on the competitive landscape
• Revenue share estimates of top market participants
• Strategic analysis of market developments in service offerings and business models
• Growth opportunities for small molecule CDMOs
Author: Surbhi Gupta
Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Growth Opportunities
This study presents Frost & Sullivan’s overall market and segment-wise revenue forecasts of the global small molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) industry. It highlights key growth opportunities for small molecule CDMOs based on the main evolution in their business models and strategic approaches as well as those of pharmaceutical sponsors.
