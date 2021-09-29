New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Plug-in Hybrid and Battery Electric Vehicles Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153222/?utm_source=GNW
As passenger vehicle electrification progresses, aftermarket participants increasingly agree that the entire value chain’s revenue and profit pools will shrink due to the burgeoning plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)/battery electric vehicle (BEV) footprint in the overall light vehicle parc. Against this backdrop, Frost & Sullivan identifies business models and component categories expected to emerge as new demand pockets for incumbents and new entrants in the North American automotive aftermarket.
North America Plug-in Hybrid and Battery Electric Vehicles Aftermarket Growth Opportunities
The North American passenger vehicle industry is approaching an inflection point. The ongoing vehicle power train electrification is expected to accelerate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as policymakers and the entire mobility ecosystem intensify their focus on the sustainability aspects of personal motoring.
