Date 29.09.2021

Conclusion of the share buy-back programme

The share buy-back programme totalling DKK 30 million has now been completed and exercised to the sum of DKK 30 million. Shares were bought back in the period from 5 August 2021 up to and including 28 September 2021.

The share buy-back programme was implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from the last company announcement and until conclusion.

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last corporate announcement



39,850



742.64



29,594,016 27 September 2021 100 746.43 74,643 28 September 2021 450 729.95 328,478 Total under the share buy-back programme



40,400



742.50



29,997,136 Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021











361,605











622.19











224,988,722 Total bought back 402,005 634.29 254,985,858

With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of the share buy-back programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

402,005 own shares under the completed share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4% of the bank’s share capital.





Cancellation of the repurchased shares will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting in 2022.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

11 750 XCSE 20210927 9:04:08.773000 11 749 XCSE 20210927 9:37:00.360000 11 743 XCSE 20210927 10:31:24.455000 11 745 XCSE 20210927 11:23:16.147000 11 744 XCSE 20210927 12:45:03.110000 11 747 XCSE 20210927 14:47:25.830000 18 747 XCSE 20210927 15:33:38.274000 2 746 XCSE 20210927 16:29:02.801000 9 746 XCSE 20210927 16:29:05.765000 2 746 XCSE 20210927 16:29:48.830000 2 746 XCSE 20210927 16:31:27.697000 1 749 XCSE 20210927 16:47:27.601926 22 750 XCSE 20210928 9:00:41.465000 7 736 XCSE 20210928 9:33:03.499000 17 734 XCSE 20210928 10:04:53.817000 2 731 XCSE 20210928 10:59:09.677000 20 731 XCSE 20210928 10:59:09.677000 8 730 XCSE 20210928 11:42:07.499000 3 728 XCSE 20210928 11:56:36.993000 19 728 XCSE 20210928 11:56:36.993000 21 728 XCSE 20210928 13:11:57.684000 2 732 XCSE 20210928 14:25:32.754000 20 732 XCSE 20210928 14:25:32.754000 22 731 XCSE 20210928 15:40:01.831000 14 728 XCSE 20210928 16:03:59.506000 44 728 XCSE 20210928 16:19:51.460478 6 728 XCSE 20210928 16:19:51.460506 6 728 XCSE 20210928 16:19:51.460510 12 728 XCSE 20210928 16:19:51.460562 12 728 XCSE 20210928 16:19:51.478243 26 728 XCSE 20210928 16:19:51.478272 12 728 XCSE 20210928 16:19:51.478324 22 728 XCSE 20210928 16:19:51.478324 50 728 XCSE 20210928 16:19:51.480640 50 728 XCSE 20210928 16:20:06.115573 33 728 XCSE 20210928 16:20:06.115573

