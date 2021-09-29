Conclusion of the share buy-back programme

The share buy-back programme totalling DKK 30 million has now been completed and exercised to the sum of DKK 30 million. Shares were bought back in the period from 5 August 2021 up to and including 28 September 2021.

The share buy-back programme was implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from the last company announcement and until conclusion.

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last corporate announcement

39,850

742.64

29,594,016
27 September 2021100746.4374,643
28 September 2021450729.95328,478
Total under the share buy-back programme

40,400

742.50

29,997,136
    
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021





361,605





622.19





224,988,722
Total bought back402,005634.29254,985,858

With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of the share buy-back programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 402,005 own shares under the completed share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4% of the bank’s share capital.

Cancellation of the repurchased shares will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting in 2022.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

