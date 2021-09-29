Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Euronext Dublin
Other stakeholders
Date 29.09.2021
Conclusion of the share buy-back programme
The share buy-back programme totalling DKK 30 million has now been completed and exercised to the sum of DKK 30 million. Shares were bought back in the period from 5 August 2021 up to and including 28 September 2021.
The share buy-back programme was implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from the last company announcement and until conclusion.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last corporate announcement
39,850
742.64
29,594,016
|27 September 2021
|100
|746.43
|74,643
|28 September 2021
|450
|729.95
|328,478
|Total under the share buy-back programme
40,400
742.50
29,997,136
|Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021
361,605
622.19
224,988,722
|Total bought back
|402,005
|634.29
|254,985,858
With the transactions stated above and after the conclusion of the share buy-back programme, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
- 402,005 own shares under the completed share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4% of the bank’s share capital.
Cancellation of the repurchased shares will be recommended at the bank’s annual general meeting in 2022.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Kinds regards,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
|11
|750
|XCSE
|20210927 9:04:08.773000
|11
|749
|XCSE
|20210927 9:37:00.360000
|11
|743
|XCSE
|20210927 10:31:24.455000
|11
|745
|XCSE
|20210927 11:23:16.147000
|11
|744
|XCSE
|20210927 12:45:03.110000
|11
|747
|XCSE
|20210927 14:47:25.830000
|18
|747
|XCSE
|20210927 15:33:38.274000
|2
|746
|XCSE
|20210927 16:29:02.801000
|9
|746
|XCSE
|20210927 16:29:05.765000
|2
|746
|XCSE
|20210927 16:29:48.830000
|2
|746
|XCSE
|20210927 16:31:27.697000
|1
|749
|XCSE
|20210927 16:47:27.601926
|22
|750
|XCSE
|20210928 9:00:41.465000
|7
|736
|XCSE
|20210928 9:33:03.499000
|17
|734
|XCSE
|20210928 10:04:53.817000
|2
|731
|XCSE
|20210928 10:59:09.677000
|20
|731
|XCSE
|20210928 10:59:09.677000
|8
|730
|XCSE
|20210928 11:42:07.499000
|3
|728
|XCSE
|20210928 11:56:36.993000
|19
|728
|XCSE
|20210928 11:56:36.993000
|21
|728
|XCSE
|20210928 13:11:57.684000
|2
|732
|XCSE
|20210928 14:25:32.754000
|20
|732
|XCSE
|20210928 14:25:32.754000
|22
|731
|XCSE
|20210928 15:40:01.831000
|14
|728
|XCSE
|20210928 16:03:59.506000
|44
|728
|XCSE
|20210928 16:19:51.460478
|6
|728
|XCSE
|20210928 16:19:51.460506
|6
|728
|XCSE
|20210928 16:19:51.460510
|12
|728
|XCSE
|20210928 16:19:51.460562
|12
|728
|XCSE
|20210928 16:19:51.478243
|26
|728
|XCSE
|20210928 16:19:51.478272
|12
|728
|XCSE
|20210928 16:19:51.478324
|22
|728
|XCSE
|20210928 16:19:51.478324
|50
|728
|XCSE
|20210928 16:19:51.480640
|50
|728
|XCSE
|20210928 16:20:06.115573
|33
|728
|XCSE
|20210928 16:20:06.115573
Attachment