Future of In-car Marketplace and Features on Demand-Europe, Voice of Customer, 2020

Adapting to the newer form of travel, Frost and Sullivan’s ’Future of In-Car Marketplace and Features on Demand—Europe, Voice of Customer’ aims to explore and evaluate the current use of connected car applications such as in-car marketplace and Feature on Demand (FoD) services among respondents in Europe.In addition, this study will also focus on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment type across different European countries and user-interest and preference in terms of ’marketplace retail products’, ’Human Machine Interface (HMI) access to marketplace/FoD’, FoD attributes’ and ’User price elasticity index’.



This research will also investigate the most interesting features and use cases across in-car marketplace and FoD for customers in the future.Data was collected by means of a panel-based survey in Europe for France, Italy, UK, and Germany.



A total of 1,856 decision makers or key influencers for connected car services were surveyed to obtain the results.

