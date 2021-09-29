Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc’s new shares registered in the Trade Register

English Finnish

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 11:00

Gofore Plc’s new shares registered in the Trade Register

A total of 19,854 new shares were subscribed for in Gofore Plc’s share savings plan CrewShare directed to the Company’s Group employees.

The new shares are savings shares acquired for the participants in the plan with the participants’ savings accrued during 1 March—31 August 2021. The shares have been subscribed for at a price of EUR 18.2588 per share, which is based on the trade volume weighted average share price at the official market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1—31 August 2021 with a 10% discount.

The new shares have been entered into the Trade Register on 29 September 2021, and trading on the new shares at the official market administered by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd begins on 30 September 2021. Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of the company shares is 15,072,085. The share subscription price will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com