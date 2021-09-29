Result of the buy-back auction of 3.0 per cent DGB 2021

Offer, buyback, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Offer mill. DKK (nominal)
|Buy-back mill. DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 22676 DGB 3.00% 15/11/2021
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|0
|0
| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank
København Ø, DENMARK
