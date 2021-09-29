Company Announcement no. 97 – 2021

Copenhagen, September 29th, 2021

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 and nothing herein shall be construed as an offering of securities. No one should purchase or subscribe for any securities in GreenMobility A/S except on the basis of information in the prospectus (the “Prospectus”) published by GreenMobility A/S in connection with the rights issue and admission of new shares to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. Copies of the Prospectus are available at the Company’s registered office and, subject to certain exceptions, through the website of the Company.

GreenMobility A/S announces the completion of rights issue; total number of shares and voting rights

Reference is made to company announcements 91 - 2021 and 95 - 2021.

Today, GreenMobility A/S (”GreenMobility” or the “Company”) announces the completion of the fully guaranteed and committed rights issue which was announced on 3 September 2021 (the “Offering). The 1,474,025 new shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company’s permanent ISIN-code (DK0060817898), with the expected first day of trading and official listing being 30 September 2021.

GreenMobility’s share capital has been increased by nominally DKK 589,610 as a result of the completion of the Offering. Accordingly, the nominal value of the Company’s total share capital now amounts to DKK 1,768,830 divided into 4,422,075 shares each carrying 1 voting right, corresponding to a total of 4,422,075 voting rights cf. section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

The Company’s Articles of Association has been updated to reflect the capital increase. The updated Articles of Association have been registered with the Danish Business Authority and and can be found at https://www.greenmobility.com/investors/governance/governance-documents/.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR & ESG, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars (EVs). Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 130,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Important information

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 and nothing herein contains an offering of securities. No one should purchase or subscribe for any securities in GreenMobility A/S (the “Company”), except on the basis of information in the prospectus published by the Company in connection with the rights issue and admission of such securities to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. Copies of the prospectus is available from the Company's registered office and, subject to certain exceptions, on the website of the Company.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities issued by the Company in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful and this announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into such jurisdictions.

This announcement and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia) (the “United States”). This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of GreenMobility A/S have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make any offering of the securities in the United States.

In any member state of the European Economic Area (“EEA Member State”), other than Denmark, this announcement is only addressed to, and is only directed at, investors in that EEA Member State who fulfil the criteria for exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus, including qualified investors, within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017.

This announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) "qualified investors" (as defined in the UK Prospectus Regulation) who are (a) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (b) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) – (d) of the Order (the persons described in (i) and (ii) above together being referred to as “relevant persons”). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents. The "UK Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Attachment