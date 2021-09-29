Launch Cart Offers Cinderella, Snow White & Other Iconic Toon Characters for Print-On-Demand Worldwide

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toon Studio of Beverly Hills, California and Launch Cart of San Diego, California has entered into a global licensing agreement for Toon Studio’s iconic character brands, including Vintage and Classic and other exciting renditions of Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and other renowned Fairy Tale Characters. Toon Studio’s assets include the original Junior Elf® Children’s books, which feature many of these iconic characters.

Launch Cart offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to build turn-key print-on-demand online stores featuring over 300 customized products through its state-of-the-art eCommerce platform.

Toon Studio CEO Billy Phillips says, “Through Launch Cart’s easy to start online business platform, Toon Studio characters will be featured on hundreds of products and made available throughout the globe in the coming years. We are delighted to be working with a company destined for huge growth and profits.”

Launch Cart is a tech company creating a better, faster, higher-converting eCommerce SaaS platform, using a FREEmium go to market strategy, with an integrated Ready-to-Sell B2B Marketplace that will lower the barrier of entry worldwide for tens of millions of entrepreneurs to build an online eCommerce business. Entrepreneurs can create their product line with custom products, monetize their audience, and cater to a specific niche.

Greg Writer, CEO of Launch Cart, explained, “Our biggest goal is to help our clients succeed as our platform will change the game in building a do-it-yourself eCommerce shop. We are super excited to allow Launch Cart sellers to offer products using these beloved fairy tale characters from Toon Studios."

Those interested in starting their online store can visit https://launchcart.com to know more about what Launch Cart can offer. Follow Launch Chart on social media on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram @Launchcart.

For media inquiries, contact Kelly Bennett at Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPr.com.

Attachments