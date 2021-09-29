New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urban Mobility Management and Data Intelligence Solutions Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153219/?utm_source=GNW





The need to effectively manage the various mobility modes became more evident following the COVID-19 pandemic as people leaned toward using personal vehicles.This is where urban mobility management and data intelligence solutions enter the picture.



Digital urban mobility management solutions are core to cities’ transformation in becoming more proactive, more livable, and smarter.Several companies support cities and mobility operators with various urban mobility management solutions, from providing mobility intelligence to cities to make more informed decisions to implementing comprehensive intelligent traffic management systems that provide data and analysis.



Some offer a broad range of solutions, such as parking/charging management and mobility as a service, that ultimately tie in with overall city mobility management.In this study, This research analyzes the different traffic management solutions (trip, vehicle, movement, congestion, distance analysis) that use location-based intelligence and road analytics solutions (event reporting, tolling, tunnel, hazard warning, rules, pricing) available in the market. The study also includes an overview of several shared mobility data intelligence companies—Fluctuo, Vianova, Populus, and Ride Report—as alternative modes of mobility are becoming popular in cities. Future mobility management is required to balance traditional mobility modes with new ones to ensure optimal usage of all modes and avoid crowding on any single mode. Smart mobility operating systems, such as the ones by Didi, Huawei, Alabama, and Alstom, are not included in this research. The research also covers several key solution providers in the transportation industry, mainly HERE Technologies, TomTom, INRIX, Siemens, Cellint, Kapsch, and SWARCO. The study compares these companies based on five parameters: the reach of their solutions, list of solutions focused on the shared mobility market, product portfolio, data monetization potential, and expansiveness of their stakeholder partner ecosystem. The pandemic has brought forth a new set of opportunities for cities and travel planners, making it evident that passengers are the lifeblood of all transportation systems. The transportation industry has always been slow to act on customer needs, but the pandemic might have accelerated its digital transformation. Consumer preferences and behaviors in mobility are expected to change. As businesses move toward flexible modes of working, traditional transportation networks have become inefficient and insufficient. Mobility data and technology providers can help cities in transforming their transportation systems. As mobility management continues to evolve, traffic management-as-a-service solutions that integrate multiple ecosystems on a single platform to collect and manage data are anticipated to grow as well. Cities now have an unprecedented opportunity to look beyond responding to the here and now and reimagine the future of transportation.

Author: Albert Geraldine Priya

