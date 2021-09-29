Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market (2020 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Powertrain, Interior Attachment), By Adhesive Chemistry (Solvent, Emulsion), By Region (North America, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive adhesive tapes market size is expected to reach USD 4.73 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by the publisher. Growing usage of advanced functional materials to improve aesthetics, reduce weight, and enhance the performance of vehicles is expected to drive the market growth.



Technological developments and performance enhancements in vehicles have led to the installation of specialized components, which is expected to have a positive impact on the product demand. In addition, the increasing focus of manufacturers on the development of lightweight vehicles will augment the product demand.



The global automotive market is witnessing switching trends with growing popularity and demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs). Prominent vehicle manufacturers are aiming to comply with environmental standards and emission norms by reducing vehicle pollutants at a significant level. Thus, battery-operated vehicles including cars, mini trucks, and others are gaining popularity across the globe, which, in turn, is expected to drive the product demand.



Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Report Highlights

The interior attachment application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to high demand for vehicles with improved aesthetics

Emulsion-based adhesive tapes are expected to witness the fastest CAGR on account of the wide usage of these products in permanent application in car exteriors

The powertrain application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth on account of the rising product penetration in electric and hybrid vehicle powertrains

Europe dominated the global market, in terms of revenue share, in 2020 owing to the high per vehicle content of tapes in the European automotive car models

Key market players focus on improving the product application scope in niche areas, such as powertrains and battery compartments, which is expected to drive the industry growth

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.5.4. Market Growth Opportunities

3.6. Business Environmental Tool Analysis: Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6.2.1. Political Landscape

3.6.2.2. Economic Landscape

3.6.2.3. Social Landscape

3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.6.2.5. Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Wire Harnessing

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.3. Powertrain

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.4. Acoustic Insulation

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.5. Interior Attachment

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.6. Exterior Attachment

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.7. Electronics

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

4.8. Chassis & Wheels

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Adhesive Chemistry Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Adhesive Chemistry Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Solvent-based Adhesives

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

5.3. Emulsion-based Adhesives

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

5.4. Hot Melt Adhesives

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)

5.5. Radiation Adhesives

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.2.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.2.2. Key customers

7.3. Public Companies

7.3.1. Company Market Positioning

7.4. Public Companies

7.4.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

7.4.2. Geographical Presence



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. L&L Products, Inc.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Financial performance

8.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.2. Sika Automotive AG

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Financial performance

8.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3. The 3M Company

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Financial performance

8.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.4. Strategic initiatives

8.4. Specialty Pulp Manufacturing, Inc (SPMI)

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5. Nitto Denko Corporation

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Financial performance

8.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.6. Lida Industry Co, Ltd.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Financial performance

8.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.7. ThreeBond Co., Ltd.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Financial performance

8.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.8. PPG Industries

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Financial performance

8.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.9. ABI Tape Products

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Financial performance

8.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.9.4. Strategic initiatives

8.10. Adchem Corporation

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Financial performance

8.10.3. Product benchmarking

8.10.4. Strategic initiatives

8.11. Avery Dennison Corporation

8.11.1. Company overview

8.11.2. Financial performance

8.11.3. Product benchmarking

8.11.4. Strategic initiatives

8.12. Saint Gobain

8.12.1. Company overview

8.12.2. Financial performance

8.12.3. Product benchmarking

8.12.4. Strategic initiatives

8.13. Berry Plastics

8.13.1. Company overview

8.13.2. Financial performance

8.13.3. Product benchmarking

8.13.4. Strategic initiatives

8.14. tesa SE

8.14.1. Company overview

8.14.2. Financial performance

8.14.3. Product benchmarking

8.14.4. Strategic initiatives

8.15. Lintec Corporation

8.15.1. Company overview

8.15.2. Financial performance

8.15.3. Product benchmarking

8.15.4. Strategic initiatives

8.16. Advance Tapes International Ltd.

8.16.1. Company overview

8.16.2. Financial performance

8.16.3. Product benchmarking

8.16.4. Strategic initiatives

8.17. Scapa

8.17.1. Company overview

8.17.2. Financial performance

8.17.3. Product benchmarking

8.17.4. Strategic initiatives

8.18. Intertape Polymer Group

8.18.1. Company overview

8.18.2. Financial performance

8.18.3. Product benchmarking

8.18.4. Strategic initiatives

8.19. Shurtape

8.19.1. Company overview

8.19.2. Financial performance

8.19.3. Product benchmarking

8.19.4. Strategic initiatives

8.20. Henkel AG

8.20.1. Company overview

8.20.2. Financial performance

8.20.3. Product benchmarking

8.20.4. Strategic initiatives

