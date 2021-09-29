New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Renal Care Management Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153205/?utm_source=GNW
Renal care management has been expanding from the stage of just caring for End Stage Renal Disease (ESKD) patients to prevention of patients from developing chronic kidney diseases.
Statistics suggest that approximately 90% of the patients are not even aware that they have a kidney disease, and estimated 38% of ESKD patients eventually require dialysis.Renal care solution providers understand the importance of managing associated comorbid conditions and are, therefore, offering collaborative solutions that target these conditions.
Fresenius has collaborated with Livongo (part of Teladoc) to allow its CKD patients to access Livongo’s proven hypertension and diabetes management solutions. Major participants such as Fresenius and Diaverum are already offering care coordination solutions and exploring the 360-care model for both patients undergoing treatment and the at-risk patient group. Specialized technology companies such as Cricket Health and Somatus are offering an integrated care model to their partners based on their proprietary data-driven predictive technology. The adoption of integrated, value-based model is expected to prevent or delay disease progression as well as improve care quality.
Global Renal Care Management Growth Opportunities
The global prevalence of CKD is estimated to be about 9% to 10%. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is associated with poor outcomes, mainly due to the high burden of comorbidity. Along with rising aging population, increasing number of CKD patients are suffering from comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, heart failure, cancer, and mental ill health.
