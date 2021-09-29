Vinter Announces The Launch Of Two Crypto Asset Indexes

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinter, the leading Swedish crypto asset index provider, announces the launch of the two crypto asset indexes HODLV and HODLX, providing investors with diversified exposure to a basket of crypto assets. The indexes will be underlying financial products available on regulated stock exchanges starting today.

The Vinter 21Shares Crypto Basket Equal Weight Index (“HODLV”) contains the five largest crypto assets weighted equally. HODLV is built on a mean-reversion strategy where assets are weighted equally.

The Vinter 21Shares Crypto Basket 10 Index (“HODLX”) is a passive index capturing the crypto asset market. It offers diversified exposure to the ten largest crypto assets. HODLX is built on a buy-and-hold strategy suited for passive investors.

Jacob Lindberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Vinter said: “We are thrilled to announce the HODLV and HODLX indexes, which will be underlying financial products available to investors. The HODLV and HODLX indexes are the first of many indexes to come which will offer diversified exposure to the nascent crypto asset market.”

About Vinter

Vinter is Europe’s fastest-growing index provider specialized in crypto assets, playing a pivotal role in the emerging crypto ETF industry. The firm collects digital asset data from hundreds of sources, transforming proprietary strategies into investable products. For more information, please visit www.vinter.co .

