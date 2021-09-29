Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Additional 2.655m Share Reduction

Temecula, CA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC: GWSO), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate global warming and its effects on the planet announces a reduction of 2,655,885 shares of its outstanding common stock. “We are pleased to announce that we have successfully reduced the outstanding shares by another 2.655 million, that were previously issued and outstanding. We are continuously putting the interest of our shareholders first.” - Michael Pollastro, President of GWSO.

“There is a profound and seemingly long-lasting shift to sustainability, with the U.S., China and Europe all on a green path. And U.S. cities and counties more than tripled the size of their renewable energy deals from 2015 to 2020, according to the American Cities Climate Challenge. Moreover, the reign of the internal combustion engine (ICE) might be coming to an end to give way to the battery electric vehicle. The International Energy Agency says that as of mid-2020, 17 countries have set 100% zero-emission vehicle targets or the phase-out of ICE vehicles by 2050.

And according to a KPMG report, the top 10 global automakers are investing $200 billion into electric vehicles (EVs) – more than what the U.S. spent over 13 years on the Apollo space program to land a man on the moon, adjusted for inflation.” - Kiplinger.com

"The number of shares issued and outstanding has now been further reduced which in return benefits the shareholders ", stated Michael Pollastro President of Global Warming Solutions Inc.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com

