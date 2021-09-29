Global aircraft ground support equipment market size to reach USD 14.93 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global aircraft ground support equipment market attained a valuation of USD 4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 14.93 billion by the end of the forecast period 2021-2027, showcasing a CAGR of 20.70% throughout.

Taking the analysis further, the document offers an expansive view of this domain through a country-level analysis of the business scenario across the key regions. The market is also studied from the perspective of point of sale, platform, power source, and mode of operation. Besides, it profiles the top players in this field and uncovers the strategies adopted by them to fortify their position at a regional and global level.

Expansion and development of airport infrastructure and rising inclination of the public towards air travel are catalyzing the industry growth. Further, increasing penetration of automation solutions and heightened focus of defense organizations towards improving efficiency of their fleets are enhancing market outlook.

On the contrary, inadequate charging infrastructure for electric support equipment along with their higher cost is negatively impacting the industry dynamics. However, advancements in hybrid supporting equipment, faster charging ports, better batteries, and electric-powered solutions are presenting new opportunities for business expansion.

For the uninitiated, ground support equipment (GSE) for aircrafts refers to supporting equipment utilized to service aircrafts between flights. These are mainly categorized into two types – mobile GSE and fixed GSE, among which, the former is witnessing an increasing demand in recent times due to higher efficiency and performance.

Geographical analysis overview:

North America held majority of global aircraft ground support equipment industry share in the recent past and is expected to grow considerably in the forthcoming years, creditable to inflowing investments in modernization of airport infrastructure. Europe, Latin America, and Europe are the other major growth avenues in this domain.

Competitive landscape summary:

Exide Technologies, JBT Corp., Tronair Inc., Mulag Fahrzeugwerk Heinz Wössner GmbH u. Co. KG, Alvest Group, Cavotec SA, Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd., China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., and Air T Inc are the prominent players in global aircraft ground support equipment market.

Experts cite that securing long-term contracts with airlines of various countries will substantially help businesses in expanding geographical presence. Moreover, development and launches of advanced eco-friendly electric products are slated to attract more customers. Apart from this, joint ventures, acquisitions, and mergers will continue to play a pivotal role in the competitive arena.

Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market, by Point of Sale (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Equipment

Maintenance Service

Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market, by Platform (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Military

Commercial

Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market, by Power Source (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Electric

Non-Electric

Hybrid

Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Conventional GSE

Autonomous GSE

Remotely Operated GSE

Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market, by Geography (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Exide Technologies

JBT Corp.

Tronair Inc.

Mulag Fahrzeugwerk Heinz Wössner GmbH u. Co. KG

Alvest Group

Cavotec SA

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd.

Textron Inc.

Air T Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market, by Point of Sales, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market, by Platform, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market, by Power Source, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market, by Mode of operation, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. The objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Expansion and development of airport infrastructure

3.1.1.2. Growing upgraded technologies

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Higher cost of electric ground support equipment

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. The development of hybrid ground support equipment

Chapter 4. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. The threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Point of Sales

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Point of Sales, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market estimates & Forecasts by Point of Sales2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Equipment

5.4.2. Maintenance Service

Chapter 6. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Platform

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Platform, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market estimates & Forecasts by Platform2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Commercial

6.4.2. Military

Chapter 7. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Power Source

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Power Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market estimates & Forecasts by Power Source 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Non-electric

7.4.2. Electric

7.4.3. Hybrid

Chapter 8. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Mode of operation

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Mode of operation, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market estimates & Forecasts by Mode of operation 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Conventional GSE

8.4.2. Remotely Operated GSE

8.4.3. Autonomous GSE

Chapter 9. Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

