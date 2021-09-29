HER2 Targeting Therapies Market Assessment 2021-2030 with Profiles of AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, MacroGenics, Pfizer, Puma Biotechnology, Roche, Seagen, Triumvira Immunologics, Zymeworks

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HER2 Targeting Therapies Market by Target Disease Indication, Type of Molecule, Type of Therapy and Route of Administration, Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these therapies over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for HER2 targeting therapies, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as disease prevalence, anticipated adoption rates and likely selling price of HER2 targeting therapies, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2031.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across:

[A] different target indications (breast cancer, gastric cancer head and neck cancer and lung cancer),

[B] type of molecule (small molecule and biologic),

[C] type of therapy (monotherapy, combination therapy and both),

[D] route of administration (intravenous and oral) and,

[E] key geographical regions (US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa and Latin America).

To account for the future uncertainties and to add robustness to the model, the analyst has provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

Historic Market Analysis and Current Trends

Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), a member of human epidermal growth factor receptor family, plays an important role in the development and progression of various types of cancers, especially breast cancer. Over time, it has been found to be an important target for the drug therapies intended for treating various types of breast cancer.

HER2 targeting therapies have shown to be a promising treatment option, capable of preventing tumor cells from evading immune surveillance. In 1998, the FDA approved the first HER2 targeting monoclonal antibody, called Herceptin (trastuzumab) for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. Later, in 2006, the drug got approved for HER2 positive early breast cancer. Following its success in treating breast cancer, significant efforts were made to evaluate its potential in other conditions involving HER2 alterations, such as overexpression, amplifications and other mutations.

Eventually in 2010, the drug got FDA approval for HER2 positive metastatic stomach cancer as well. In addition to Herceptin, more than five drugs have been approved and about 70 candidates are under development for breast cancer, HER2-positive biliary tract, colorectal, non-small-cell lung and gastric cancers. Further, combinatorial studies of HER2 targeting therapeutics along with immune checkpoint inhibitors have also shown positive results across various disease indications.

Presently, several companies, including well-established players and new entrants, are actively engaged in developing the HER2 targeting therapies for a wide variety of disease indications. Innovation in this field is mostly focused on improving the therapeutic efficacy and safety, and overall survival rate. The research activity has gained significant attention from private and public investors, which have extended their financial support to capable developer companies.

The market has also witnessed substantial partnership activity over the last few years. Driven by the success of the currently available drugs / therapy products and the encouraging clinical trial results, the market is poised to witness healthy growth as multiple late stage drugs get approved and marketed over the next decade.

In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed review of the current market landscape of HER2 targeting therapies, including analyses based on several parameters, such as current status of development (marketed, clinical, pre-clinical and discovery), phase of development (phase III, phase II/III, phase II, phase I/II and phase I) of lead candidates, type of molecule (biologic and small molecule), type of biologic (antibody drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, CAR-T cell therapies, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and others), type of therapy (monotherapy, combination therapy and both), target disease indication, target therapeutic area and route of administration (intravenous, intradermal, oral and others).

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials of HER2 targeting therapies, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, enrolled patient population, study design, leading industry sponsors / collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted), trial focus, target therapeutic area, popular indications and regional distribution of trials.

Elaborate profiles of the companies developing HER2 targeting therapies. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on its product portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of grants awarded to various research institutes for projects related to HER2 targeting therapies, in the period between 2018 and 2021 (till March), on the basis of several parameters, such as year of award, amount awarded, funding institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, focus area, responsible study section, popular NIH departments, prominent program officers and type of recipient organizations. In addition, it highlights the geographical distribution of recipient organizations.

An analysis of the partnerships established between various stakeholders in this domain, during the period 2017-2021, covering R&D agreements, licensing agreements (specific to affiliated technology platforms and product candidates), product development and commercialization agreements, clinical trial agreements, manufacturing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, manufacturing agreements and other relevant types of deals.

A case study on HER2 targeting biosimilars, including a review of the current market landscape of HER2 targeting biosimilar molecules, and a detailed analysis based on several parameters, such as parent drug, phase of development and target disease indications. The chapter also provides information on the companies involved in the development of these HER2 targeting biosimilars.

A case study on companion diagnostic tests developed/being developed for various HER2 targeting drug candidates, including a detailed analysis based on commercial availability, assay technique used, corresponding drug candidate and target disease indication. In addition, the chapter provides information on the companies engaged in the development of companion diagnostics for HER2 targeting drug candidates.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key therapeutic indications for which HER2 targeting therapies have been/are being developed?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this domain?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials on HER2 targeting therapies?

Which are the leading funding organizations for providing grants in this domain?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Which players are involved in developing companion diagnostics for HER2 targeting therapies?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered

1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Introduction to Cancer Immunotherapy

3.3. Fundamentals of Cancer Immunotherapy

3.4. HER2 Mutations

3.5. Overview of HER2 Targeting Therapies

3.6. Existing Challenges and Future Perspectives

4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE: MARKETED PRODUCTS AND DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. HER2 Targeting Therapies: Marketed Products and Development Pipeline

4.3. HER2 Targeting Therapies: Pipeline Analysis

4.4. HER2 Targeting Therapies: Developer Landscape

5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. AstraZeneca

5.3. Boehringer Ingelheim

5.4. GlaxoSmithKline

5.5. MacroGenics

5.6. Pfizer

5.7. Puma Biotechnology

5.8. Roche

5.9. Seagen (previously Seattle Genetics)

5.10. Triumvira Immunologics

5.11. Zymeworks

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. HER2 Targeting Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

7. ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. HER2 Targeting Therapies: Analysis of Awarded Grants

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. HER2 Targeting Therapies: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

8.4. Regional Analysis

9. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

9.3. Global HER2 Targeting Therapies Market, 2021-2031

9.4. HER2 Targeting Therapies: Individual Product Sales Forecasts

9.5. Global HER2 Targeting Therapies Market, 2021-2031: Distribution by Geography

9.6. Global HER2 Targeting Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Disease Indication

9.7. Global HER2 Targeting Therapies Market: Distribution by Type of Molecule

9.8. Global HER2 Targeting Therapies Market: Distribution by Type of Therapy

9.9. Global HER2 Targeting Therapies Market: Distribution by Route of Administration

10. CASE STUDY: HER2 TARGETING BIOSIMILARS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. HER2 Targeting Biosimilars: Marketed Products and Development Pipeline

10.3. HER2 Targeting Biosimilars: Pipeline Analysis

10.4. HER2 Targeting Biosimilars: Developer Landscape

11. CASE STUDY: COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR HER2 TARGETING THERAPIES

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Companion Diagnostics for HER2 Targeting Therapies

11.3. Companion Diagnostics for HER2 Targeting Therapies: Developer Overview

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

