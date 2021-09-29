MarketsandMarkets estimates the global open source services market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2%

New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Open Source Services Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Service Type, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336559/?utm_source=GNW

These factors are driving the demand for open source services market.



The COVID-19 Impact on the global open source services market

The pandemic has had a positive impact on the open source services market.The COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of remote work environments have created new complex barriers for businesses to overcome.



Adopting new business strategies or implementing new technology is a proven route to growth.Increasingly, it’s open source technology that is being chosen as organizations seek a competitive edge and the latest innovations.



The percentage of open source software continues to rise with each passing year. The latest economic downturn is only accelerating a trend that was occurring long before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.



The managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on services, the open source services market is segmented into two categories: professional and managed.The managed services segment for open source services is expected to grow at a higher CAGR as managed services provide all the required skillsets to maintain and upgrade solutions, which are of utmost importance in open source environments.



Pre- and post-deployment questions and needs of clients are taken care of through the managed services unit.



Healthcare and Life Sciences industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2021

Healthcare and life sciences is one of the fastest-growing verticals with respect to the adoption of open source technologies and services due to advance clinical decision support (CDS).Using open source to advance CDS makes sense for a number of reasons.



By its very nature, an open-source solution is easier to modify.Because the source code is accessible, clinicians and informaticists working together can design a CDS system that integrates organically with an organization’s clinical workflow.



Modifications are more difficult with proprietary systems, since the source code is not accessible, and the organization must hire the vendor to execute changes. In addition to the flexibility of open-source solutions, open source has the advantage of benefitting from the input of many contributing physicians and organizations, as opposed to being developed by a single vendor team.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.In addition, the IT spending across organizations in the region is gradually increasing, which is projected to lead to a surge in the adoption of open source software solutions and services.



China, Japan, and India are the leading countries in terms of the adoption of open source software solutions and services in the region.While the expenditure on technology solutions in APAC has increased, a setback is witnessed due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic makes it more urgent for business leaders across APAC to increase their rate of cloud adoption and digital transformation. Also, the current pandemic has forced the government and public sector across APAC to shift toward digital innovation and meet regulatory compliance standards, which is driving huge market opportunities for open source services vendors.

• By Company: Tier 1–20%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–55%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives–40%, Director Level–33%, and Others–27%

• By Region: North America–32%, Europe–38%, APAC–18%, and RoW – 12%



The open source services market comprises major providers, such as IBM (US), SUSE (Germany), Percona (US), MuleSoft (US), Wipro (India), Accenture (Ireland), Evoke Technologies (US), Cisco Systems (US), Infosys (India), HPE (US), ViSolve (US), Chetu (US), HashiCorp (US), and Databricks (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the open source services market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report segments the global open source services market by services into two categories: professional and managed.By vertical, the open source services market has been classified into IT and ITeS, transportation and logistics, telecommunications, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, consumer goods and retail, and others (government, media and entertainment, and education).

• By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall open source services market and the subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and COVID-19 impact.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336559/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________