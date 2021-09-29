Global Sensor Hub Market (2021 to 2026) - by Processor Type, Application and Geography

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensor Hub Market By Processor Type, Application and Geography -Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sensor Hub Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 19% CAGR by 2026. A sensor hub is an interconnection unit for numerous sensors to process and assemble data collected from those sensors that use a coprocessor, digital signal processor (DSP), and a multipoint control unit (MCU). This enables the data taken from the sensors to be collected and processed with a command for computer resources, resulting in improved performance, low power draw, and free CPU time.

Spurring demand for smartphones with integrated sensors is a key factor contributing to the growth of the global sensor hub market. Few other factors driving the global market growth for Sensor hubs are these systems offering contextual and algorithmic perception, power management, and the increasing requirement for high battery life in smart devices, leading to increasing demand for sensor hubs. On the contrary, the complex debugging field issues as there is no direct interface amidst the sensor hub hamper the sensor hub market growth.



This report provides the profiles of the major competitors of the sensor hub market include-Texas Instruments Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V, Invensense, Inc., Rohm Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd, Microchip Technology Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH.



As a result, the sensor hub market is growing rapidly in the scenario of an increasing number of smart devices. The sensor hubs are majorly developed to improve wireless sensors and actuator networks, and in the present day, these sensors have rising commercialized applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Processor Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Application Sensor Processor

5.3. Discrete Sensor Processor

5.4. Sensor Integrated Microcontroller

5.5. Others



6. End-Use Application: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Consumer Electronics

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Industrial

6.5. Military

6.6. Healthcare

6.7. Telecommunications

6.8. Others



7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Rest of the World



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

8.2. Market Developments

8.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

8.2.2. Product Launches and execution



9. Vendor Profiles

9.1. Texas Instruments Inc.

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financial Overview

9.1.3. Product Offerings

9.1.4. Developments

9.1.5. Business Strategy

9.2. STMicroelectronics N.V.

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financial Overview

9.2.3. Product Offerings

9.2.4. Developments

9.2.5. Business Strategy

9.3. NXP Semiconductors N.V

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financial Overview

9.3.3. Product Offerings

9.3.4. Developments

9.3.5. Business Strategy

9.4. Invensense, Inc.

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financial Overview

9.4.3. Product Offerings

9.4.4. Developments

9.4.5. Business Strategy

9.5. Rohm Co. Ltd.

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financial Overview

9.5.3. Product Offerings

9.5.4. Developments

9.5.5. Business Strategy

9.6. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financial Overview

9.6.3. Product Offerings

9.6.4. Developments

9.6.5. Business Strategy

9.7. Infineon Technologies AG

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financial Overview

9.7.3. Product Offerings

9.7.4. Developments

9.7.5. Business Strategy

9.8. LAPIS Semiconductor Co. Ltd

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financial Overview

9.8.3. Product Offerings

9.8.4. Developments

9.8.5. Business Strategy

9.9. Microchip Technology Inc.

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Financial Overview

9.9.3. Product Offerings

9.9.4. Developments

9.9.5. Business Strategy

9.10. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.10.1. Overview

9.10.2. Financial Overview

9.10.3. Product Offerings

9.10.4. Developments

9.10.5. Business Strategy



10. Analyst Opinion



11. Annexure



