Automatic Pill Dispenser Market revenue to cross USD 4 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

According to latest report “Automatic Pill Dispenser Market by Product (Centralized Automatic Dispenser, Decentralized Automatic Dispenser), End-use (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Senior Care), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of automatic pill dispenser will cross $4 billion by 2027.

Recent technological advancements coupled with advantages offered by automatic pill dispensers are anticipated to propel the market growth. Several organizations are achieving the goal of implementation of smart automated pharmacies across multiple pharmacies by deploying robotic technology in automatic pill dispenser. These devices reduce the chance of human process related errors and provide a better user experience that is a critical area in medication delivery. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) data, approximately 50% of the medication is not taken as prescribed. This leads to 25% of all annual hospital visits in the U.S. As a result, the requirement of improving primary medication adherence, enhance outcomes for more patients, and expand access to prescriptions for patients with mobility limitations is increasing the demand for automatic pill dispenser significantly.

The centralized automatic pill dispenser market will reach USD 2.42 billion by 2027. This market demand is pertaining to the significant characteristics of a centralized automatic dispenser including offers secure access to medication, especially controlled and high-value drugs. Several market leaders provide customize services for the designing and development of centralized automatic dispenser systems. These devices are available in a countertop and compact size that is suitable for any care setting such as hospitals, senior care, ambulatory surgical centers, etc. The centralized automatic dispenser combined with cutting-edge technology is highly preferred to safely store & dispense sensitive medicines and supplies at the point of care. The flexible configuration of a centralized automatic dispenser offers 24/7 access to inventory information, electronic ordering, and user tracking among others.

The senior care segment in the automatic pill dispenser market was valued at around USD 511 million in 2020 led by the benefits of automatic pill dispenser in senior care, a specialized care that is intended to meet the requirements of old people at various stages. As per the World Health Organization, the number of people 60 years and above will double to around 2 billion by 2050 worldwide. This statistic indicates that most seniors are on multiple medications. The inability to self-manage medications contributes to over 23% of senior care home admissions. As a result, by using automatic pill dispenser, caregivers at senior care facilities help elders to address several challenges related to chronic diseases including schedule medications precisely, therapeutic adherence, reduce health care costs, etc.

Japan automatic pill dispenser market captured over 30% of revenue share in 2020 and will account for USD 205 million by 2027. This market value is pertaining to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing longevity, and government policies for improving the health of the elderly people in the country. The high proportion of the population in Japan suffering from diseases is set to promote the demand for automatic pill dispenser, further fostering the industry growth. The Japan government has implemented the Community-based Integrated Care System to provide self-help, mutual aid, and government care for the elderly.

Some of the major players operating in the automatic pill dispenser market are Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc., ARxIUM Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Capsa Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Hero Health, Inc, and InstyMeds Corporation.

