Company Announcement no. 98 – 2021

Copenhagen, September 29th, 2021

Major shareholder announcement

Reference is made to company announcements no. 91, 95 and 97 of September 2021 published by GreenMobility A/S (“GreenMobility” or the “Company”) regarding the launch, results and completion of GreenMobility’s rights issue (the “Offering”) and company announcement no. 94 regarding notifications received from major shareholders of GreenMobility.

GreenMobility hereby announces that GreenMobility has received the following notifications pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act regarding HICO Group ApS’, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank’s and Kapitalforeningen BankInvest Select’s holdings of shares and voting rights in GreenMobility following completion of Offering.

HICO Group ApS

HICO Group ApS has reduced its relative shareholding in GreenMobility as a consequence of the dilution resulting from GreenMobility’s issue of 1,474,025 new shares in connection with the completion of the Offering earlier today.

Prior to completion of the Offering, HICO Group ApS held shares in GreenMobility corresponding to 37.98% of the share capital and voting rights in GreenMobility.

Following completion of the Offering, HICO Group ApS (directly) and Henrik Keller Isaksen (indirectly through HICO Group ApS) continues to hold a total of 1,119,800 shares in GreenMobility corresponding to 25.32% of the share capital and voting rights in GreenMobility.

HICO Group ApS is a private limited liability company under the laws of Denmark registered under (CVR) no. 21517909 and is ultimately controlled by Henrik Keller Isaksen.

Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank

As a result of Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank’s exercise of pre-emptive rights to subscribe for shares in GreenMobility allocated on Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank’s existing shares held prior to the Offering and exercise of additional pre-emptive rights acquired by Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank from HICO Group ApS during the subscription period, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank now holds 737,993 shares in GreenMobility corresponding to 16.69 % of the share capital and voting rights in GreenMobility following completion of the Offering earlier today.

Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank is a public limited liability company under the laws of Denmark registered under (CVR) no. 31467012.

BankInvest

As a result of Kapitalforeningen BankInvest Select’s exercise of pre-emptive rights acquired from HICO Group ApS to subscribe for shares in GreenMobility during the subscription period, Kapitalforeningen BankInvest Select now holds 275,000 shares in GreenMobility corresponding to 6.22% of the share capital and voting rights in GreenMobility following completion of the Offering earlier today.

Kapitalforeningen BankInvest Select holds the shares through “Small Cap Danske Aktier KL”.

Kapitalforeningen BankInvest Select is an alternative investment fund under the laws of Denmark registered under (CVR) no. 38365029. Kapitalforeningen BankInvest Select has informed GreenMobility that BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S manages the voting rights on behalf of Kapitalforeningen BankInvest Select “Small Cap Danske Aktier KL”.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR & ESG, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

