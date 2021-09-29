The global bioinformatics market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2026 from USD 10.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.2%

New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service, Applications, & Sector – Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04278429/?utm_source=GNW

Bioinformatics uses computer programs for a variety of applications, including determining gene & protein functions, establishing evolutionary relationships, and predicting the three-dimensional shapes of proteins. However, high costs of bioinformatics software and services and a dearth of skilled professionals are likely to challenge market growth in the coming years.



Medical biotechnology to hold thelargestsegmentof the market

Based on the sector, the market is segmented into medical biotechnology, animal biotechnology, plant biotechnology, environmental biotechnology, forensic biotechnology, another sector. The medical biotechnology segment accounted for the largest share of 50.3% of the bioinformatics market in 2020.The development of new databases for drug discovery, the use of bioinformatics for clinical diagnostics, and the increased funding for the development of bioinformatics solutions for clinical diagnostics are primarily driving the use of bioinformatics in clinical diagnostics and contributing to the growth of the medical biotechnology segment in the market.



Genomics segment to hold the largest share of the component market

Based on application, the bioinformatics market is segmented into genomics, chemoinformatics& drug design, proteomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics, and other applications. The genomics segment accounted for the largest market share of 36.9% in 2020. The increasing use of pharmacogenomic research for the development of precision medicine, the growing favorable funding scenario for genomic research, and the increasing partnerships and collaborations between various life sciences and informatics companies for the development of advanced bioinformatics tools and software are the major factors contributing to the growth of the bioinformatics market for genomics.



The US to dominate thebioinformatics market in North America

North America dominated the bioinformatics market, with a share of 45.0% in 2020, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. North America has been among the frontrunners in developing bioinformatics services in the healthcare industry. The bioinformatics market in the US is expected to offer growth opportunities in the coming years owing to the increasing incorporation of EHR in the hospitals. Many major global players are also based in the US, owing to which the country has become a center of innovation in the bioinformatics market.



Some of the prominent players operating in the bioinformatics market areThermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Illumina, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), DNASTAR (US), NeoGenomics Laboratories (US), Perkin Elmer, Inc. (US), GENEWIZ (US) and BGI Group (China) Waters Corporation (US), DNASTAR (US), NeoGenomics Laboratories (US), Perkin Elmer, Inc. (US), GENEWIZ (US) and BGI Group (China), Fios Genomics (UK), Partek Incorporated (US), SOPHiA Genetics (Switzerland), Source BioScience (UK), and Biomax Informatics AG (Germany) among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the bioinformatics market based on products & services, sector, and application, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to two main geographies – source and destination.



