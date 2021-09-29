The global space DC-DC converter market size is projected to grow from USD 35 million in 2021 to USD 52 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Space DC-DC Converter Market by Application, Type, Form Factor, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Platform, Type And Region - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03851610/?utm_source=GNW





The space DC-DC converter market will majorly be driven by the increasing satellite constellation in the forecasted year.In 2016, the world’s biggest satellite constellation program was announced.



This program, known as “OneWeb Satellite Constellations”, is aimed at making the internet accessible to everyone in the world.Under this program, around 648 satellites and spares, for a total of about 900 satellites, were launched in 2019.



Airbus Defence and Space (Netherlands) has been selected by OneWeb Ltd. (UK) as its industrial partner for the design and manufacturing of its fleet of satellites. The first 10 satellites will be manufactured at Airbus’s France facility, while the remaining 890 satellites are expected to be built at the US facility. This program is expected to act as one of the most important driving factors in the space DC-DC converters market. The increasing adoption of small satellites by countries, such as the US, is also expected to drive the growth of the market. The small satellite market in the US is expected to reach USD 5,125 million by 2026. This provides a growth opportunity for the space DC-DC converters market, as the increasing usage of small satellites will increase the demand for space DC-DC converters. Modular Devices Inc. provides DC-DC converters, such as Series 3699 and Series 3845, for small satellites.



The space DC-DC converter market includes major players STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Crane Co. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and Vicor Corporation (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected space DC-DC converter production and services globally in 2020.

Isolated DC-DC Converters: The largest segment of the Space DC-DC Converter market, by Type. “



The isolated type DC-DC converter are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the space DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.In space applications, isolated DC-DC converters are used in many systems, such as electric power subsystems (EPS) and power distribution units (PDUs).



Vicor Corporation (US), Crane Aerospace & Electronics (US), and Infineon Technologies (Germany) are the leading manufacturers of isolated DC-DC converters.



Enclosed: The fastest-growing segment of the space DC-DC converter market, by Form Factor. “

Based on the form factor, the enclosed DC-DC converter is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the space DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.Enclosed converters are designed to operate at higher temperatures.



DC-DC converters with enclosed form factors can provide up to the 10:1 input range. Rad-Hard POL converter from STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) is an enclosed DC-DC converter used in the attitude and orbit control subsystem (AOCS).

<12v: The fastest-growing segment of the space DC-DC converter market, by Input Voltage. “

Based on the input voltage, the <12v segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the space DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. DC-DC converters with input voltages below 12 volts are compact and provide a single output. They are used to power the controllers used in satellites. Such converters are mostly non-isolated converters and provide a regulated output voltage with minimum 0.8V, values above 0.8V, and output 85% of the input.



5v: The fastest-growing segment of the space DC-DC converter market, by Output Voltage. “

Based on output voltage, the 5v output voltage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the space DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.A 5 volts DC supply is required in various satellite subsystems.



The tracking system used in satellites works on 5 volts DC supply. 3DPM0289 from 3D Plus (France) is one of the space DC-DC converters with variable output up to 5Vdc.

10-29W: The fastest-growing segment of the space DC-DC converter market, by Output Power. “

Based on output voltage, the 10-29W output power segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the space DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.DC-DC converters with output power 10-29W offer various features, such as synchronized input, radiation-tolerant, remote sense capability, indefinite short circuit protection, and fully isolated.



These features make the DC-DC converters suitable for critical space applications. VPT, Inc. (US) offers the SVRHF2800S DC-DC converter, which is a 15W space DC-DC converter that provides very low output noise and is suitable for space applications.

Electric Power Subsystems: The fastest-growing segment of the space DC-DC converter market, by Application. “

Based on application, the electric power subsystems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the space DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.An electric power subsystem is a network of electrical components deployed to transfer, supply, and use electrical power.



The EPS consists of a battery, solar panels, distribution units, and power conditioning. There are two solar panels of size 0.81m x 0.72 m in the roll direction of the satellite. There are four DC/DC converters that provide the required secondary voltages for the payloads and bus subsystems.

Rovers/Spacecraft Landers: The fastest-growing segment of the space DC-DC converter market, by Platform. “

Based on the platform, the rovers/spacecraft landers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the space DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.A rover (or planetary rover) is a planetary surface exploration device designed to move across the solid surface on a planet or other planetary mass celestial bodies.



Some rovers have been designed as land vehicles to transport members of a human spaceflight crew; others are partially or fully autonomous robots.



North America: The largest contributing region in the space DC-DC Converter market.



North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the global space DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. Major companies such as Advanced Energy, Vicor Corp., Texas Instruments, Crane Co., XP Power, and Astronics, and small-scale private companies such as VPT, SYNQOR, and AJ’s Power Source are based in the US. These players continuously invest in the R&D of new & improved designs of space DC-DC converters.

The space DC-DC converters market in North America is driven by the increase in space programs and the launch of new satellites.Space DC-DC converters are power modules used in spacecraft and satellites to provide continuous power supply to the space power management systems.



Recent technological developments in satellite manufacturing through electric propulsion systems increased the demand for more efficient space DC-DC power products in the market.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–25%; and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–40%; Europe–20%; Asia Pacific–30%; and Rest of the World–10%



STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Crane Co. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and Vicor Corporation (US) are some of the leading players operating in the space DC-DC converter market report.



